BNP Paribas WM considers the duration of the current rise in inflation to be key

Madrid, Jun 30 (.) .- The manager BNP Paribas Wealth Management (WM) believes that the main doubts about the evolution of inflation -the biggest concern of investors at this time- are the duration of the current rise in prices and how central banks will react if the situation lasts longer than expected.

The Director of Investments of BNP Paribas WM in Spain, Ángel Borrego, explained today, in an informative meeting, that the “big question” in the current situation is to what extent the rise in prices will be transitory and “how they will manage central banks “if the current level of inflation is prolonged.

Borrego recalled that, according to central banks, the rise in prices will be temporary, but has specified that, so far, inflation indicators have been higher than expected.

BNP Paribas expects inflation to exceed 3% in the US in the second and third quarters and then soften.

As for the euro area, its forecast is that it will exceed 2% in the second half of the year and that it will fall below that level in early 2022.

The entity believes that the US Federal Reserve will begin to withdraw stimulus in early 2022 and will address the first rate hike in the third quarter of 2023.

At this point, Borrego recalled that at the last meeting of the Federal Reserve the possibility of two rate hikes in 2023 was raised.

Regarding the foreseeable performance of the European Central Bank (ECB), BNP Paribas does not expect interest rate hikes, although it does expect a gradual reduction in the pace of asset purchases.

Gonzalo Murcia, Global Director of Investments at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, stressed that the entity remains optimistic about the evolution of equities in 2021, “favored by an environment of solid economic growth, expansive fiscal policies, a large volume of savings accumulated and central banks committed to growth “.

Read more

Murcia has shown a “positive” view on the Spanish Stock Exchange due to the foreseeable rise in banks, which will benefit from the rise in rates, and the values ​​of the services sector, which will be boosted by the vaccination processes and the lifting of restrictions on mobility.

Ángel Borrego has specified, however, that for Spain the development of the summer tourist campaign will be key, especially due to the expansion of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

(c) . Agency