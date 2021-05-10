BNP, BofA and Berenberg carry out a private placement of 4.14% of Fluidra

BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities Europe and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co are conducting a private placement, through the accelerated placement modality or ‘accelerated bookbuilt offering’ aimed exclusively at qualified investors of a block of up to approximately 8.1 million shares existing ordinary Fluidra, representative of approximately one 4.14% of the capital company social.

As they have communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Monday, Piscine Luxembourg Holdings signed a placement contract (secondary block trade agreement) with the Placement Entities under the usual terms of this type of operation.

Under the placement contract, the seller is subject to a 90-day lock-up against the placement entities, except for the possibility of, at any time, sell or dispose of up to 50% of your resulting stake in the company after the placement to a single investor, provided that the latter agrees to comply with the lock-up on the same terms as the Seller during the remaining term of the lock-up period.

Despite Fluidra will not participate in the placement process (book-building) of the placement, has informed Piscine Luxembourg Holdings of its intention to buy back up to 1,800,000 shares, representing approximately 0.92% of the company’s capital stock, at the price resulting from the placement process and the seller has agreed to sell to the company up to said maximum number of shares. Fluidra intends to use the acquired shares to fulfill its obligations under the long-term executive incentive program.

Likewise, by virtue of the provisions of the existing contract between shareholders of the company dated November 3, 2017, the seller has offered the entities part of it to acquire shares at the price resulting from the placement process. The final terms of placementn, including the sale price of the shares, will be determined once the placement is completed and will be communicated to the market by sending the appropriate communication of privileged information.