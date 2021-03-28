Bnet is proclaimed champion of FMS Spain by beating Gazir

The Madrilenian Bnet became the new champion of Freestyle Master Series (FMS) Spain after beating Gazir in the final and decisive battle of the season.

In one of the most anticipated finals in recent times, Bnet imposed his speech on the conception of freestyle before the competitor who “It has better known how to squeeze the format”, as described by the Madrilenian in the hours prior to the appointment.

The Asturian, main favorite and leader so far, could not play the role of Chuty last year and deny Bnet the title at the last minute.

Thus, Bnet becomes the second freestyler able to win the league title in Spain in the first campaign after the withdrawal of three-time champion Chuty.

Both the Madrilenian and the Asturian qualify directly to the International FMS, where they will also participate SweetPain and Mnak, third and fourth ranked respectively.

In the lower zone, Errecé will accompany bottom Khan in the descent while Mr. Ego was relegated to the place that gives the right to play the play-off.