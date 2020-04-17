BNDES support for the airline industry, one of the most affected by the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, should be made possible next month, said two sources in the government’s economic area, citing that the demands made by the main airlines operating in the country were high.

01/08/2019. REUTERS / Sergio Moraes

Photo: .

The bank has already been approached by the three largest aviation companies operating in Brazil – Azul, Gol and Latam – but requests for support came well above the expectations of the development bank, according to the sources.

“The government is committed to solving the problem of the airline industry; it is the most advanced and tends to be the first to benefit; banks are being called to sit at the table and negotiate and no one wants to own a business, least of all the government. “one of the sources told ..

“We have good indications from the banks to renegotiate debts, to modulate the financial structure of the operation … We have already spoken to the airlines, they came with a little high value (of financial support). Everyone is swallowing and refining what they are asking “, added the source without specifying values.

Wanted, the BNDES did not comment on the matter.

Earlier this month, Gol’s chief executive, Paulo Kakinoff, stated that the company should define within two weeks whether it would accept a BNDES credit line. The value would be around up to 3 billion reais.

According to the sources, support for airlines will come in the form of acquisition of debentures convertible into shares. However, the BNDES has already decided that it will not alone assume the responsibility of bailing out companies in any sector and has led conversations with private banks, creditors, leasing companies and other parties involved in the airline crisis, which have left virtually all of their planes in soil due to quarantines decreed against the coronavirus.

To help companies, the BNDES is demanding doses of collaboration from the companies themselves, such as cutting the payment of bonuses for executives, reducing the level of investments in the post-crisis period, suspension of dividends and even dilution of capital, one of the points mentioned by Kakinoff at the time as yet unresolved.

“The companies themselves have to rethink the resources they have to operate. The airline will not operate full after the pandemic and the need for cash will be less. The BNDES check decreases,” said the first source. “No one can think they will come out unscathed, without scratches or without their share of sacrifice in a crisis like this,” added the second source.

Gol, this week, reached an agreement with Boeing in which it cut the number of aircraft it had ordered from the American manufacturer by 34 orders.

OTHER SECTORS

The list of potential segments to be supported by the BNDES also includes automotive, tourism, bars and restaurants and companies in the electricity sector. The latter, being more regulated and with numerous companies, needs an articulation involving the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), Ministry of Mines and Energy and other bodies.

There is still no forecast of when and how the BNDES ‘support to the electricity sector will be able. “There are conversations with banks too, banks are engaged and there is a need for alignment with government actors … it will be with money from BNDES and private banks”, said the first source.

DEMAND FOR RESOURCES

Since the beginning of the crisis, the BNDES has already approved a series of measures to support the Brazilian productive sector. One of them is a new line of financing, of 5 billion reais, for micro, small and medium companies.

According to the sources, around 650 million reais have already been released for this line, announced last month. “There have already been many contracts signed in 15 working days of the program,” said the first source.

Another support measure, suspension for up to 6 months of loan payments granted by BNDES, has “been a success” and demand has already reached 18 billion reais, the source said. When launched by the BNDES in March, the bank’s summit predicted that the suspension of payments of installments of direct financing granted to companies could reach a value of 19 billion reais and 11 billion in the bank’s indirect financing.

“This is breathtaking and it is money available at companies’ cash,” said the source.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

