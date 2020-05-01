Embraer may obtain a $ 1 billion to $ 1.5 billion credit from BNDES and commercial banks for working capital and finance aircraft exports, two government sources close to the talks told ..

Talks between the bank and the aircraft manufacturer are still at an early stage, but, according to the sources, Embraer may also be included in a relief program for national airlines affected by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boeing last week announced the cancellation of the agreement to buy control of the main division of the Brazilian company for US $ 4.2 billion, raising doubts about Embraer’s future and motivating the company to open an arbitration process against the American manufacturer. .

According to the sources, support is being studied by the Brazilian government, via BNDES, for Embraer after the frustration of the deal with Boeing.

“Embraer was not addressed in our efforts to help the airline industry … Then there was the issue with Boeing and then it became a candidate (for support),” one of the sources told ..

“Embraer became a candidate for a possible union between the banks and BNDES. It is a publicly-held company, with dispersed capital that allows it to do something like a subscription bonus or convertibility (into shares). It is the consensus of the banks that Embraer is a natural candidate support … to give her working capital and to finance the sale of the planes “, added the source.

Wanted, representatives of BNDES did not comment on the matter. Embraer did not comment, but made reference to a statement sent at the time of the announcement of the cancellation of the agreement with Boeing:

“Embraer ended 2019 with a solid cash position and we have no significant debt over the next two years. Even so, as of the end of the agreement with Boeing, we are taking additional measures to preserve our liquidity and maintain our solid finances during these times. turbulent, which includes adjustments to inventory and production, extension of payment cycles, reduction of expenses and investment and access to complementary sources of financing. ”

However, for the financing of up to US $ 1.5 billion to be structured with the BNDES and commercial banks, the government needs to reactivate the Export Guarantee Fund (FGE), which was the target of intense criticism by the current President Jair Bolsonaro for having supported engineering projects in countries like Angola, Venezuela and Cuba in PT governments.

“The FGE is stuck and needs to be unlocked, rebuilt in better terms after those problems … it has to structure this system to support Embraer to fulfill orders, but for BNDES to support it needs the FGE to have budget, allocation and predictability. Finance today it is a very risky operation “, said one of the sources.

In addition to the loan, a possible increase in the government’s stake, via BNDES, in Embraer’s capital is also being evaluated. The investment arm in investments in the development bank, BNDESPar, holds 5.4% of the capital of the Brazilian manufacturer.

“The talks are starting … equity is always welcome in this type of company (like Embraer). The company may be reticent today to make an equity move because it had a big drop in the Brazilian stock market. Embraer is a candidate for having an equity transaction; it makes sense in a company like this, “said one of the sources.

BITTER DIVORCE

Speaking during a live hosted by Aviation Week on Friday, Embraer’s chief executive of the commercial aviation division, John Slattery, said the company is burning cash, but has the ability to raise more funds if necessary. “I am not concerned with liquidity,” said the executive.

Slattery joked that the audience for the presentation was dominated by lawyers on either side of the dispute with Boeing, while the two companies head for what is widely expected as a bitter divorce case.

To prepare for the separation of the commercial aviation unit, before Boeing gave up, Embraer closed its main activities for 40 days, preparing it to form a joint venture that would be 80% controlled by Boeing.

Slattery said that this resulted in some duplication between Embraer’s core and commercial aviation unit, but that the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer will recover from the cancellation of the agreement as “a single Embraer”.

“At the moment, the direction is very clear … we are going to control Embraer Comercial … and in a very thoughtful way to trace the next movements,” said Slattery.

(With additional reporting by Tim Hepher and Marcelo Rochabrun)

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

