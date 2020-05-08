RIO – The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved two more loans to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the total amount of R $ 20 million, under the emergency program launched last month, with a budget of R $ 2 billion. The program aims to fill the lack of beds and equipment for hospital service providers, given the difficulty of importing.

The financing was granted to the companies Pro Life Equipamentos Médicos Ltda. and Labtest Diagnóstica S.A., to expand the production of hospital medical equipment and offer tests for the diagnosis of covid-19, respectively. The two loans, in the amount of R $ 10 million each, will allow the purchase of inputs and the hiring of personnel to work in the factories, the BNDES said in a note.

Since April 13, the bank’s program has approved R $ 183 million in 8 operations, leading to an impact of 2662 beds for the care of patients infected with covid-19, 500,000 new rapid tests for the disease and 1,500 new monitors.

According to the BNDES, the funds allocated to Pro Life Equipamentos Médicos Ltda. will enable the operation in two shifts of its industrial plant, located in Pouso Alegre (MG). With this, the company will be able to double from 300 to 600 its monthly production of vital signs monitors, mandatory equipment for hospital management in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The financing will be used for the acquisition of production inputs, the hiring of personnel and other expenses necessary to expand production. With this, in the coming months, the company will be able to meet the demand for 1,500 new monitors from 70 health entities in 19 states of the federation.

The loan to Labtest Diagnóstica S.A., whose factory is located in Lagoa Santa / MG, will be used to expand the offer of rapid tests for covid-19 in the country by 500 thousand kits.

“In shortage in the Brazilian market, such tests detect antibodies to the Coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 in human serum, plasma or whole blood samples and are important in combating the pandemic. They will be acquired from a foreign supplier, holder of the technology, and Labtest will be responsible for the final packaging of the tests, with company labeling and instructions for use in Portuguese, “explained the bank.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.