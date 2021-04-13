BNB, HT and FTT experience a surge ahead of Coinbase listing

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Since Coinbase announced its listing, its valuation has gone from $ 70 billion to its current value of $ 91.5 billion.

Direct trading of the exchange causes investors to re-examine the potential of virtual currency exchanges and platform currencies. In recent weeks, the top three crypto platforms Binance, Huobi, and FTX have seen their native BNB, HT, and FTT tokens increase.

The following are the recent earnings of the three cryptocurrencies:

January

February

March

Total since early 2021

BNB

18.60%

374%

43.80%

1545.87%

FTT

92%

134%

54%

825%

HT

57.90%

92%

22.50%

415.95%

As of April 12, BNB had the best overall performance since 2021. It has increased by 1545.87% since 2021. FTT followed by an increase of 825%. In comparison, HT has not increased that much, increasing by 415.95%.

Coinbase will be listed directly on the Nasdaq on April 14 under the trading code COIN. What impact will the next listing have on these platform currencies?

A reasonable valuation is always made based on the financial statements provided by cryptocurrency exchanges. However, the top four exchanges do not currently provide publicly available financial data, so there are some difficulties in valuation.

Therefore, we choose the amount of the token burned for each platform as the valuation criterion. From a supply and demand perspective, burning a token leads to deflation, which also reflects the profitability of the platform and often has a certain effect on the price of the digital asset.

Choose Coinbase’s earnings benchmark “platform cryptocurrency burned amount” to get a rough estimate of the top four platform exchanges.

According to information submitted by Coinbase to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase’s annual revenue in 2020 exceeded $ 1.2 billion.

Amount of tokens burned from major exchanges

Binance has completed the quarterly burn of 14 BNB, for a total of 3,619,888 BNB burned. The BNB burned this time is worth $ 165,791,000 By 2020, approximately $ 346 million of BNB has been burned.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s net profit is expected to reach $ 800 million to $ 1 billion in 2020.

In February 2021, Huobi Global burned 5.385 million HT (about $ 69,709 million USDT), 19.85% more than in January. In 2020, a total of approximately $ 200 million HT was destroyed

FTT burned 10,771,361 FTTs with a total value of $ 587,254,575. According to reports, approximately $ 2 million of FTT will be destroyed in 2020.

Since Binance’s current trading volume ranks first among all exchanges, if Coinbase’s 1.2 billion net profit makes it a $ 100 billion valuation, Binance’s valuation should even exceed $ 100 billion. (assuming $ 100 billion).

If the same standard applies to other exchanges, then the net profit for the top three exchanges in 2020 should be:

Binance FTX HT Burned value $ 346 million $ 42 million $ 200 million Estimated profit $ 1 billion $ 0.121 billion $ 0.578 billion Estimated market value $ 100 billion $ 12.1 billion $ 57.8 billion Price of the platform cryptocurrency $ 602 $ 54.02 $ 22.05 Market value of the platform cryptocurrency $ 93 billion $ 5.096 billion $ 4,109 billion Market value gap 93% 41% 7.10% Based on Coinmarketcap on 12 of April

Image Source: Shutterstock