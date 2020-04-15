It will be the most powerful and performance SUV of the brand

It is postulated as the great rival of the Audi RS Q8

The BMW X8 M may become a reality soon after the Bavarian manufacturer has registered such a designation. It will obviously be the sportiest version of what will become the brand’s most luxurious SUV in its own right.

The BMW X8, which will be the SUV most luxurious of the German firm, will have in the future with a version M, the most performance and sporty. This is what emerges from one of the most recent movements of the manufacturer, which has registered such a name, surely with the intention of using it in the future.

He BMW X8 M It will inherit the design philosophy of conventional versions, which will offer a size similar to that of the BMW X7 but with a coupe-style bodywork. That is, it will be on a larger scale what the X2, X4 and X6 represent to X1, X3 and X5, respectively. However, rumors suggest that it will not follow a line similar to that of the two SUV Intermediates of the brand, and yes a greater differentiation with respect to the X7, as it happens between the X1 and X2. As for the interior, both the X8 M as its more civilized variants eliminate the third row of seats.

The engine that will carry the future BMW X8 M arriving on the market will be an old acquaintance of the brand, the 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8. It should be remembered that there are different versions of it. The most suitable for this SUV seems to be the one equipped with the current BMW M8, which can deliver 600 or 625 horses depending on whether it is the conventional version or the Competition. The first of them, by the way, is only available in Spain with the BMW M8 Gran Coupé. He Coupé and the Cabrio They are sold in our exclusively with the last name Competition. The gearbox associated with the engine will be a Steptronic eight-speed, while the drive system will clearly be four-wheel drive.

A BMW X8 M As it is proposed, it would be a clear step forward in terms of performance compared to the most powerful of the X7s. This one delivers 530 horses in its version M50i. In addition, a hypothetical X8 M Competition would also be more powerful than what would be its great rival, the Audi RS Q8, which offers 600 horses.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.