BMW X5 Le Mans (E53), seeking the absolute limits with a V12 under the hood

The BMW X5 is not a particularly interesting car for four-wheel enthusiasts, although it is fair to say that the first generation (E53)it was perhaps the most successful. Its generous ground clearance, high driving position and powerful six- and eight-cylinder engines have made it a resounding success since it was launched in 1999. But engineers at the plant where the model was produced in South Carolina, America, they thought it would be a good idea create a high-performance version.

But no, we are not talking about a hypothetical X5 signed by BMW Motorsport with a huge V8 under the hood. There, a 15-member surgical team was waiting with a 6.0-liter V12 engine of cast alloy selected from among the blocks used to assault and conquer the French route of La Sarthe during the 67th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “We wanted to find out what the absolute limitations of the base X5 are,” said project leader Edward Walek. And with that premise in mind, that’s how the BMW X5 Le Mans.

7 minutes and 42.253 seconds. That’s the current record lap time for SUVs in the legendary Nordschleife from Nurburgring. And, in the broadest sense, the yardstick of what is technically possible in this segment in 2020. But before that, the record was 7 minutes and 49 seconds, and it lasted for almost two decades. This time was set by the racing driver Hans-Joachim Stuck in June 2001 on the experimental vehicle we are dealing with on this occasion. Because yes, it was a prototype, but fully functional.

When it debuted in March 2000, the BMW X5 Le Mans eclipsed all SUVs out there back then. Under the hood of the brand’s first SUV was a 12 cylinder atmospheric! Essentially the same block that propelled the V12 LMR winner of the 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the form of a feasibility study, the technical director Albert biermann wanted to demonstrate once again the performance capabilities of the Motorsport division. We could even go so far as to say that the resulting Frankestéin was more radical than the car.

In the V12 LMR, the 6.1-liter block was reduced to around 580 hp by air intake limiters; back then it was what the regulations for vehicles like the Le Mans Roadster (hence the abbreviation LMR) stipulated in racing. In the X5 Le Mans, the 12-cylinder was completely unleashed: it developed 700 hp and 720 Nm to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.7 seconds. The official top speed was recorded at 278 km / h, a driving performance that was unrivaled at the time and remains remarkable today.

During Stuck’s lap in the “Green Hell”, the X5 Le Mans, configured without rear seats, reached 311 km / h. The huge heart was almost completely hidden under a carbon fiber cover, though the inscription “V12 BMW Motorsport” makes it look like a shiny trophy. The block, tested in competition, developed its maximum torque at just 5,000 revolutions per minute, while a six-speed manual gearbox was responsible for pushing the German SUV of 2,130 kg to its tip.

At its public premiere at the 70th Geneva International Motor Show, the BMW X5 Le Mans presented itself as an Olympic champion: perfectly trained, muscular, and without excess fat. The most striking feature was the large pocket-shaped opening in the carbon fiber hood, which allowed the hot air from the radiator to escape unhindered. Other modifications are seen in the bulging bumpers, in the widened wheel arches and sills, the rear-view mirrors and, of course, in the wheels.

Depending on where you were going, the front tires could be either 315/35 or 275/40, while the rear tires were 315/35 either way, with a ideal axle load distribution from 51% in the front to 49% in the back. To transmit power effectively to the tarmac, the BMW M team lowered the chassis by 30 millimeters. The wheel arches are almost completely filled thanks to 20-inch alloy wheels. These are genuine LM BBSs, also known colloquially as BBS “Le Mans”.

Inside, both the driver and passengers experience the enormous torque of the German SUV from four sport-inspired bucket seats. Although the vast majority of the center console is covered, the interior certainly resembles that of any other X5 to an extent. “The philosophy of our vehicles is based on perfect interplay of dynamics, agility, precision and suitability for everyday use“, He says Markus Flasch, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH, in the video below.

And that is as true today as it was when the X5 Le Mans provided a first taste of what models like the X5 M they would be able to achieve for years to come. The latter’s double-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, with 4.4 liters, 625 hp and750 Nm, is the most powerful of all pure internal combustion BMWs to date. In its Competition version, it sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and 0 to 200 km / h in just 13.4 seconds, so we can say that the BMW X5 Le Mans would be very proud.

