BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion Edition, sportiness on black

ACD July 27, 2021

BMW has launched a special version, called Black Vermilion Edition, for its X5 and X6 in which it is committed to design and sportiness.

BMW has just introduced the X5 and X6 Black Vermilion Edition, a curious and attractive limited edition to enjoy all the sportiness of both SUVs combined with a touch of exclusive design.

Developed on the basis of the BMW X5 M50i, this special edition takes its name from vermilion, popular for its use in Ancient Roman decorations and Renaissance paintings.

The BMW X5 M50i, as a base

The “Frozen Black Metallic” color of the vehicle is one of the hallmarks of this striking variant, a hue that gives a aggressive appearance to the two luxury SUVs of the German brand. Also, you may have noticed the red M-Performance brake calipers that are semi-hidden in the 22-inch dark gray rims.

The vermilion It is in charge of giving a touch of color to so much darkness and it is the star of the tone of the grilles that allow air to enter the engine.

The BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. This engine, which produces 335 hp and 447 Nm of torque, is capable of accelerating the vehicle from 0 to 100 in 5.3 seconds. Power is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the M Sport adaptive suspension system as standard.

The front and rear bumpers are different from the standard version, with a important contribution of M Performance, the BMW sports department. The exhaust system, which M Performance has also worked on, also has a more forceful and deceitful sound.

Inside, vermilion red accents predominate. The headlining in Alcantara is accompanied by carbon fiber trim. Unlike conventional X5s, a glass-look gear knob.

Prices, for the German market (there are no rates for Spain yet) they start from 93,200 euros for the X5 Black Vermilion Edition and 100,700 euros for the X6 Black Vermilion Edition.