Plug-in hybrid version comes with 220 horsepower

It is capable of traveling up to 57 kilometers in 100% electric mode

The 2019 BMW X1 is a general update to the German SUV. In 2020 it receives a plug-in hybrid version with 220 horsepower. Its access version stands at 33,400 euros, although the plug-in hybrid technology starts at 47,600 euros. The thermal versions are four Diesel and two gasoline.

Within days of unveiling the new generation of the BMW 1 Series, the BMW X1 2019 He has turned his face. With the platform UXL For vehicles with a front transverse engine and front-wheel drive as a starting point, we find an SUV that represents the renewal of a second generation that debuted back in 2015. The original model was born six years earlier, in 2009. Its rivals? Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA, Jaguar E-Pace or Range Rover Evoque.

BMW X1 2019: EXTERIOR

The new BMW X1 2019 It shows a more powerful front thanks to the growth of its grill, while the point of modernity is provided by the new headlights with LED technology. Anti-fog also enjoy this solution, while the bumpers have been redesigned. However, the final image of each X1 varies depending on the chosen finish, among which we find the xLine, the Sport and the M Sport. To finish, three new colors for the bodywork are added –Jucaro Beige metallic, Misano Blue metallic and Storm Bay metallic– and four new wheel designs.

BMW X1 2019: INTERIOR

The interior of the BMW X1 2019 it is also updated, both visually and technologically. In the first section, the new upholstery and colors stand out, which have their contrast point in the inserts of various available materials. Regarding the multimedia system, it can offer a 6.5-inch screen, an 8.8-inch screen or the new 10.25-inch touch screen, to which must be added the latest update of the BMW Connected Drive. It is also worth noting that the rear seat can be folded down in a 40:20:40 ratio and, optionally, have a longitudinal displacement of up to 13 centimeters, which influences habitability and boot capacity. This, by the way, announces 505 liters in the case of thermal variants and 450 in the plug-in hybrid.

BMW X1 2019: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of the new BMW X1 2019 It is made up of four Diesel and two gasoline engines. Among the first, the lightest variant is the 16d three-cylinder, which develops a power of 116 horses. Above are the 18d and 25d, which with a 2.0-liter and four-cylinder engine reach 150 and 190 horsepower respectively. The 25d version, meanwhile, goes up to 231 horses.

Among gasoline engines again begins with a three-cylinder 1.5-liter engine, which equips the 18i model and which has 140 horsepower. Above is the 20i, which with 2.0 liters and four cylinders provides 192 horses.

The transmission of BMW X1 2019 It can be six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Depending on the version we will find changes by torque converter or double clutch. The traction, meanwhile, can be front or all four wheels.

The star variant of the new BMW X1 debuts in 2020. Under the name xDrive25eThe SUV features a thermal part made up of a 1.5-liter, 125-horsepower TwinPower Turbo engine, and it powers the front axle. The rear moves thanks to a 95 horsepower electric motor, which is powered by a 10 kilowatt hour battery that can travel up to 57 kilometers in 100% electric mode. The total power of the set is 220 horsepower, while its maximum torque goes up to 385 Newton meter. This version of the X1 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 193 km / hour. Its average approved fuel consumption varies between 1.9 and 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers, while emissions do so between 43 and 48 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled.

The drums It can be charged into conventional household outlets with the standard equipment charging cable. A fully discharged battery recovers its full capacity in approximately five hours. In 3.8 hours it reaches 80% of its total capacity. With the BMW i Wallbox the charging operation requires just over three hours. 80% of the total capacity is reached after 2.4 hours. The charging socket is located behind the cover of the left front wing of the car.

BMW X1 2019: EQUIPMENT

The BMW X1 2019 offers three lines of equipment that directly influence the final aesthetics of the model. They are xLine, Sport and M-Sport. BMW also offers a series of interesting extras such as the automatic opening gate with hands-free function, LED headlights with adaptive function, panoramic glass roof and Head-Up Display.

Regarding safety systems and driving aids, we find, among others, classics such as the active speed programmer, the assistant for involuntary lane change or the object detector in the blind spot.

BMW X1 2019: PRICES

The BMW X1 2019 starts in Spain for 33,400 euros, a figure that corresponds to the 16d front-wheel drive version. The cheapest gasoline, the front-wheel drive 18i, starts at 35,700 euros. The most expensive option is xDrive25d, whose initial cost is 46,700 euros.

The plug-in hybrid, the xDrive25e, has a base price of 47,600 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/04/2020 Confirmed the price of the plug-in hybrid version. 01/09/2020 BMW confirms all the data of the plug-in hybrid version. 09/25/2019 Announcement of the plug-in hybrid version. 05/30/2019 First details of the new X1.

