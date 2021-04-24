BMW will have its first solid-state battery prototype “long before 2025”

The solid state batteries They are seen as the salvation and consecration of electric vehicles, and there are several manufacturers that have been after their development for some time. One of the most active for its implementation to reach the streets as soon as possible is BMW, given that it has promised to have a functional prototype “long before 2025” and the effective start of production planned for 2030.

The company hasn’t gone into much detail, but has called solid-state batteries a “game changer” and promised that batteries that are compatible with regular passenger cars. will go into series production later this decade. If all goes according to plan, BMW’s next-generation electric vehicles will have the range and manufacturing costs on par with those powered by state-of-the-art internal combustion engines, which, after all, It is what we all seek.

Lithium ion battery pack

While details are lacking, solid-state batteries claim to be a major improvement over batteries. lithium ion batteries found in today’s electric cars. Among its advantages are higher energy densities, which will allow for compact and lightweight battery packs. Solid-state batteries are also expected to be safer, easier to produce and more affordable than lithium-ion batteries once production is expanded, which we commonly call economies of scale.

“The most ecological electric car in the world will be a BMW, sustainable from the initial idea to recycling after its use phase,” he declares. Frank Weber, member of the board of BMW. “We are developing the battery cell of the future: it will be powerful, safe, cost-effective and recyclable, from the selection of materials to recyclability after use in the vehicle. All of this will be created in a European value chain”. And it is that BMW hopes that its investigation will reduce the costs of the latest internal combustion engines.

BMW Concept i4

“With the Neue klasse [el apodo de BMW para sus vehículos de próxima generación], we will make a big leap in electric propulsion technology, “he said. Oliver Zipse, the chairman of the board of BMW. “We want to significantly increase the energy density of the cells and reduce the costs of use and production of the material at the same time. We will also significantly reduce the use of primary material to ensure a truly ‘green’ battery”. Because the goal is also to have fully recyclable cells.

BMW says that by 2023 it will have at least one electric vehicle for sale in about 90% of its current market segments. However, the momentum won’t stop there. By 2025, the group aims to increase its sales of pure electric models by more than 50% annually, which is 10 times more than in 2020. In total, there will be a dozen electric vehicles heading into the next two years, with electric versions of the Series 5 and Series 7, and a range MINI that, little by little, abandons the heat engines.

Source: BMW