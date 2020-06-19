The Munich-based company reported on Friday that it reached an agreement on the cuts with the relevant unions.

Frankfurt.- The automotive BMW remove 6,000 through early retirement and voluntary resignations, amid harsh repercussions in the sector due to the coronavirus.

The company considers reaching agreements with employees who are about to retire, and with young employees to return to college, with financial assistance from the company, in exchange for job guarantees upon graduation.

The jobs eliminated make up only 5% of the workforce BMW worldwide, 126,000.