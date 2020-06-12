BMW wants its plug-in hybrids to be able to cover a distance of 100 kilometers in a fully electric mode in the near future, as it believes that this would convince more customers who are currently suspicious of them due to the low autonomy they present.

This would mean doubling the electric autonomy that models such as the Series 2, Series 3 or Series 5 currently have, and thus allow their drivers to cover their daily needs with electricity, reserving fossil fuels for longer journeys.

Pieter Nota, director of the BMW board and responsible for Customers, Brands and Sales, explained that the goal is to reach 100 kilometers. But it has also pointed out that this will only be possible in some segments, so that not all models will be able to boast the same range of autonomy, unlike what is currently happening.

“We continue to develop the engine and in the future we will offer up to 100 kilometers of electric autonomy depending on the segment,” said Note. “At the end of the year we will have twelve plug-in hybrid models available, such as the new Mini Countryman or the BMW X2.”

The Bavarian brand estimates that the sale of electrified vehicles will account for between 15% and 25% of its turnover before 2025. The transition will be even faster in Europe due to legislative restrictions.

“In Europe, electrified vehicles are likely to be a quarter-of turnover-in 2021, a third in 2025 and half in 2030.” If plug-in hybrids gain versatility, they are likely to gain popularity among those who don’t want to give up the comfort of a life-long combustion engine yet.

