Bmw volkswagen fined for emissions cartel

After it became known in 2019 that BMW, Daimler and the Volkswagen Group they would have conspired not to compete with each other in the development of technologies aimed at reducing emissions of vehicles, such as AdBlue, the European Commission’s Antitrust division announced a fine of 875 million euros for BMW and the Volkswagen Group.

Although Daimler “was saved” by giving the notice to the Commission, the other two will have to pay their share of the joint fine after having confessed their participation in this practice. In the statement communicated by the Commission, it is explained that “automobile manufacturers they developed a very good technology together, but decided not to compete to exploit it to its full potential ”.

Emissions poster, photo: European Commission

In any event, BMW has defended itself by saying that the “talks were aimed at creating an AdBlue filling infrastructure that would be easily accessible to customers” and that at the time everything was made public instead of kept secret. However, as it is popularly said, “the damage has already been done.”

The conversations between the companies would have taken place between 2006 and 2014 during which they would have agreed on the size of the AdBlue tanks, intervals between each filling, consumption of the same and they would have exchanged information on these elements. BMW will have to pay 372.8 million euros and the Volkswagen Group 502.3 million euros.

On the other hand, as reported by Bloomberg the European Union would be close to announcing that from 2035 all new vehicles that are marketed in those markets must have zero emission engines. This would be just one of several more multi-measure announcements to be released this week.

Contamination. Photo: .

This transition would be staggered, hoping that by 2030 vehicle and van emissions will be reduced by 65%, and the ultimate goal is that by 2050 Europe will be the first continent with net zero emissions.

As we have seen, several manufacturers are already on their way to goals of this type, with Renault announcing its plans to have 90% of its portfolio with some type of electrification by 2030, Ford saying that by that year all its passenger vehicles will be electric and Volvo also confirming that by that time it will only have electric.