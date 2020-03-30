The feature will be available with iOS 14.0

Apple claims to work hand in hand with various car brands

BMW can become the first manufacturer to use Apple CarKey, the functionality that will allow you to open and close the car with the iPhone or iWatch.

Since last February, with the launch of the beta of iOS 13.4 by Apple, it is known that the Cupertino firm is close to including the functionality Apple CarKey for your devices. With it you can open or close the car both with the iPhone like with him iWatchas long as the vehicle is compatible with NFC –Near-field communication–.

It seems clear that the next version of iOS, the 14.0, will come with the functionality installed. But, which manufacturers will allow to use it? Everything points to BMW will be the first. As can be seen in the first images that show the operation of Apple CarKey, the system appears paired to a BMW i8, a model that supports NFC.

The pairing between the device Manzana and the car is done through Apple wallet, to which must be added the installation of the corresponding application of the manufacturer in question. Once this happens, the device will be ready to be used as a key once it is unlocked, something that will require facial recognition-style technologies. In addition, with the application you can authorize a certain number of people to use the service.

In addition to BMW there will be a few more manufacturers that will be able to use Apple CarKey, since the company of the bitten apple has already confirmed that it works hand in hand with several of them to implement the functionality as soon as possible.

