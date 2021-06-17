BMW starts road tests of its hydrogen car

BMW is not new to the hydrogen car, as fifteen years ago it presented us with the Hydrogen 7, a 7 Series with a V12 engine that could well run on gasoline or hydrogen, although the path that it has finally taken is the same as that of its partner Toyota with the Mirari betting on the hydrogen cell as a source of electricity.

In this context, the Bavarian company has announced that The BMW i Hydrogen NEXT has already started the road testing phase. It is a large SUV based on the BMW X5 that will be commercialized in short series next 2022 and that uses the hydrogen cell as an energy source to produce electricity from hydrogen under pressure (700 bar) stored in two tanks and oxygen from the air simply obtaining water as a waste. Therefore, it is a car free of CO2 emissions, at least locally (the same as with any electric).

With these BMW tests to pretend polish all the car software, as well as adjust the various parameters related to driving and tuning to achieve the typical touch of the brand, without forgetting the usual reliability tests and in different climates, since the Germans have already tested the various components of the system in the laboratory.

374 hp of power, which is not 374 hp

By means of this fuel cell, the mechanics of the i Hydrogen NEXT are capable of produce an electric power of 170 hp. This electricity is stored in a battery whose capacity has not been disclosed, although it is developed in cooperation with Toyota and is used as a kind of inertia accumulator known in Anglo-Saxon speech as a buffer.

Thus, the stored electricity supplies the 374 hp electric motor shared with the latest generation of electric vehicles from the German firm, that is to say, the new BMW i4 and BMW iX, which means that for overtaking maneuvers, incorporations or specific situations (and more or less brief) the available power is those 374 CV, but once the battery is depleted it decreases to the cited 170 CV.

Neither are official figures of autonomy nor the capacity of the two tanks known. made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CERP), only that it has opted for the new high pressure standard of 700 bar like the Toyota Mirai and all the latest news recently presented.

Thus BMW leads the bet for large hydrogen-powered SUVs, a more interesting alternative than the pure electric ones, since due to the weight and the deficient aerodynamics of this type of vehicle it does not allow to achieve great autonomies, something that the fuel cell solves with refueling times similar to diesel or gasoline. In fact, Land Rover itself announced a few days ago that it was working on a Defender with a hydrogen battery, because according to its forecasts, in 2030 there will be about 10 million cars powered by this fuel.