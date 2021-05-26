BMW signs the composer of “The Lion King”, but for what?

Enlarge

ACD May 26, 2021

BMW has signed the famous composer Hans Zimmer to provide the right sound to its range of electric cars.

When conceiving a car, you think that engineers and designers are mainly necessary, but what you would never have imagined is that the presence of a composer would be necessary. You are right. Or at least that is how BMW has thought, which has decided to take over the services of one of the greatest in history, Hans Zimmer.

Hans Zimmer is responsible, among others, for great film soundtracks such as “The Lion King” (for which he won an Oscar), “Gladiator”, “Interstellar”, “Dunkerque” and “Origin”. But why has a car brand like BMW hired you? The reason must be found in electric cars.

High-quality sounds for BMW electrics

Naturally, electric cars are quiet and don’t produce as much noise as combustion cars. To ensure the safety of pedestrians, the visually impaired or deaf, cyclists and other vulnerable road users, these new electric cars must emit artificial sounds. And here the German composer comes into play.

Zimmer will work closely with BMW sound engineer Renzo Vitale, in his studio in Santa Monica (United States). Both will start with the all-electric BMW iX3 SUV that will go on sale soon.

Zimmer has admitted that his soundtrack for the Dunkirk movie has influenced his understanding of sound engineering in the new BMW i4 Gran Coupe. Describe an interesting technique called “Shepard tone”, which creates an aural illusion of pitches that appear to continually rise or fall in pitch, but are not actually rising or falling.

5 car noises that should alert you

“Each BMW has its own character, which is reflected in the sound it emits”Zimmer explains. “That is why, for the electrically powered BMW M models, we have developed a driving sound that accentuates your emotional driving experience particularly vividly and ensures that its performance can be felt even more intensely.”