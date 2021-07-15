Bmw serie 2 lotus emira more national and international news

BMW presented another variant of the Series 1 during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is the coupe, and therefore carries the number 2, which will be manufactured at the San Luis de Potosí plant in Mexico. It is the sportiest of the family and also a powerful router because it integrates the 3.0 inline 6 engine, which delivers 374 horsepower with 500 Nm of torque in the M240i xDrive version, which uses an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox and launch control. There is also the offer of the 220i with a new 184 horsepower gasoline engine. Production is for next year.

MINI found a new way to play with colors, already abundant in their bodies. Now he invented the ceilings with three gradient tones that play with the colors of the cabins. It is also a new painting technique that allows these presentations called “wet in wet” and was developed in the factory of the brand in Oxford. Initially the multi-tone roof is offered on the electric Cooper SE and as an option on the conventional 3 and 5 door and the Clubman pickup.

Lotus Emira 2022

EMIRA It is called the new Lotus, which will be the last with a combustion engine. It is inspired by the Evija supercar. It uses a 2.0 engine called i4, turbocharged, which comes from its technical partner AMG, or a 3.5 V6 supercharged, which is rated between 360 and 400 horsepower to achieve 290 km / h. They are offered starting at £ 60,000 after their official premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an event that is increasingly used by brands to launch their special cars. The bodywork is in aluminum, assembled in the brand’s traditional plant in Hethel, England, where they invested 100 million pounds for the new production line. Lotus is owned by China’s Geely and Etika Automotive.

Data

THE LOS ANGELES SHOW, which runs from November 19-28, will place a great emphasis on electric cars, which in California have a large clientele. Much of the gigantic area, one million square feet, will be dedicated to showcasing the latest brands to hit the market with these engines.

MAT is an application created by three Colombian businessmen that provides services to taxi drivers and drivers for public transport in Bogotá. It already has a base of more than 50,000 users and 30,000 affiliate drivers. As a novelty, the application has a purple button that connects passengers who feel in danger directly with the authorities. It is already opening services in Medellín.

Los Angeles Hall 2019

APPOINTMENTS: Fabián Rodríguez, who held the marketing management of Sofasa, where he worked for 12 years, retired from the assembly plant to take over the marketing management of Citroën, Spain.

FERRARI It sells many exclusive cars, but a large part of its revenue, $ 1.5 billion, comes from marketing and advertising its logo on clothing, toys, accessories, books, watches, glasses, shoes, phone covers, scale cars, of which a 1/18 F14-T is worth $ 5,400. There are 30 providers in various parts of the world.

HERTZ, the most famous car rental company in the world that declared bankruptcy at the beginning of 2020, has managed to recover and its shares went from 2 to 9 dollars and the operation has been reactivated. Of course, before this, it sold 200,000 of the 650,000 cars in its fleet and that has had a big impact on the general sale of used cars in the United States, and investment groups Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management contributed $ 5.9 billion to capital. .

Rimac Bugatti Porsche

RIMAC, the surprising Croatian company that specializes in electrical technologies and high-performance cars like the Fridge that we showed in the last magazine, is now the operator of Bugatti, buying 55 percent of that company, which is part of the VW group. But in turn, Porsche owns 45 percent of the new company, since it takes on VW’s share in Bugatti and, in addition, it has 24 percent of the original Rimac. Other Rimac partners such as Hyundai (12%) and individuals are included in the package that is formed with two companies: Bugatti Automobiles in France and Bugatti Technologies in Zagreb.

THE HONDA CIVIC HatchbackMuch sought after in sports circles, it returns to production next year with improved suspensions, a wider gauge, and two engines to choose from: 2.0 with 158 horsepower and 1.5 with 180 horsepower, turbocharged.

2022 Honda Civic hatchback