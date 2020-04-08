The brand’s design chief believes that SUVs are not going to cannibalize saloons

The situation may be different in markets other than Europe

BMW chief designer Domagoj Dukec has stated that, despite the existing SUV craze among car buyers, the sedans are still going to be of considerable relevance, especially in Europe.

Car sales around the world are increasingly dominated by SUV. This is attested by statistics such as the one that handles BMW, which puts 60% of its sales of this type of vehicle. However, the German firm still believes there is room for the sedans, especially in Europe.

Domagoj Dukec, head of design at BMW, has linked the change in purchasing trend of customers with the tastes they have regarding their own homes. “In the past we sold only three-volume cars. Now 60% of our sales come from SUVs. Before, people used to prefer houses with closed spaces in the style of what a sedan offers. Now the tastes go more towards homes with more openings and fewer partition walls. SUVs or cars with family bodies make more sense for these customers, “he said in statements collected by Autoblog.

Despite the increasing popularity of SUVThe three-volume sedans still have their place on the market. Perhaps not in America, where customers are looking for the largest possible car, or in China, but certainly in Europe. There are also the new Grand coupe, which are an alternative to traditional sedans.

“Sales of SUV and sedan will be 60-40 or 50-50 in Europe. The sedans are still going to be relevant. It is true that there must be a certain evolution of its form. It cannot be the typical three-volume form. We see it in China, for example, where greater elegance is sought. Perhaps it is necessary to create a kind of silhouette of two and a half volumes “, Dukec finished.

.