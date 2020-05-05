The Germans prefer to be present in other categories such as Formula E

They consider it difficult for any brand to enter F1 soon

BMW abandoned Formula 1 after the 2009 season. In their stage in the premier class they achieved a victory, 17 podiums, one pole and two quick laps. At a time when the economic crisis was the protagonist, they decided to leave the Great Circus. Almost 11 years later, not only do they not regret it, but they have no plans to return.

The head of development of the German brand, Klaus Fröhlich, does not consider it a good idea that BMW is once again part of Formula 1. The two main reasons are the high costs that this requires and the change in regulations that is already finalized by 2022.

“The contribution of the brand is minimal and the investments huge, so we have not regretted the departure of Formula 1. Among other things, the category is going through a very difficult time with the changes,” he said in statements to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

However, BMW is very present in the races even if it is not in Formula 1. It has participated in Formula E since its first season in 2014 and Fröhlich has stressed that this is the line they are going to follow from now on. It should be noted that the development of the electric categories in turn drives the advancement of electric street cars, which are intended to be the majority in the future.

“Our strategy in motorsport follows that of the company, not that we start to build a Formula 1 because the other cars are boring to do. We don’t need a particular championship to highlight the brand. For some big manufacturers, maybe this is the case, but on the other hand we have strategies linked to the product in series with thermal and electric motors to guide us, “he explained.

BMW not only refuses to return to Formula 1, but has serious doubts that any other brand is willing to do so at the current juncture. It should be remembered that another major economic crisis caused by the coronavirus is expected, which will leave many companies in a difficult situation.

“The fact is that, in general, the will to invest is less and with the addition of the problems related to the coronavirus we have to face what is probably the greatest economic recession since 1945. That is why I see it very difficult for there to be new members in Formula 1 in this context, “said Fröhlich to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.