Bmw revealed one of the fastest convertibles in the world: m4 competition 2021

BMW presented the new M4 Competition Convertible that due to its capabilities is installed within the Fastest ‘open pit’ cars on the planet. It has the respective mechanical changes and adjustments that this body requires and uses the same platform as the M4 Competition coupe.

Images of the BMW M4 Competition Convertible

Thus, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible features the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that produces 503 hp and 650 Nm of torque. This block is joined by an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system that has three modes 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD, the latter gives impulse from the rear axle for the most aggressive handling.

With this configuration, the convertible is left with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 100 kph in just 3.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of up to 280 kph, if you install the M package that comes as an option.

The changes it received in mechanics were adjusted to its bodywork so the BMW M4 Competition Convertible received underfloor reinforcements and a special subframe on the rear axle to increase the body stiffness.

It also received a differential and brakes from the M Performance division and an adaptive suspension. The brakes are in line with the power so the system has brake discs. 380 and 370 mm front and rear, respectively with six-piston calipers for the first. There is an optional package on ceramic brakes with larger discs.

In aesthetics, the big change is the fabric hood with which the convertible is covered that has among its benefits being 40 percent lighter than other covers and can be opened or closed in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kph.

This hood has a recessed glass window and several layers of insulation that signify a higher level of comfort for driving and operation of heating systems. The color of it will be black Moonlight, as the only option.

With respect to M4 Competition coupe, The convertible has only a few details that differentiates it, although it maintains the same huge grille, has special led headlights, aerodynamic mirror caps, more aggressive bumps, a more striking rear diffuser and wheels of 19 and 20 inches, back & Forth.

For the interior, it has a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel and seats with the same treatment and also heated, as well as aluminum trim, ambient lighting system and audio system. Harman-Kardon.

The BMW M4 Competition convertible It shares the same 12.3-inch digital dashboard and 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Price

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible will start in 87 thousand Dollars.

