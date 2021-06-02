Bmw revealed its new electric ‘combo’ for the American continent: i4, i4 m50 and ix truck

In a virtual date, the German brand revealed in the United States and for all markets of the American continent, among which is our region, its new trio of electric vehicles ranging from the i4 sedan, which can be equivalent to a 330i, its variant sporty i4 M50, which is also the first M sports car with an electric powertrain, and the iX truck in its most powerful edition.

This is the new trio of electric cars from BMW

Below the pictures and details of each of the members of this new ‘electric family’.

BMW i4 electric sedan

BMW i4, the new electric sedan

The brand had already revealed the BMW i4 in March of this year but had not presented it in its variant for the markets of the American continent. So from its name as some specifications were updated.

1. The electric variant of the sedan will be known as i4 eDrive40 and it is the entry step to the new family and electric platform of the German brand.

two. Its mechanics depend on an electric motor installed on the rear axle that gives it 335 HP and 416 Nm of torque.

BMW i4 electric sedan

3. Its battery is 81.5 kWh and gives the electric sedan a range of 482 kilometers per charge.

Four. It can accelerate from 0-100 km / h in 5.7 seconds and has a limited top speed of 189 km / h.

5. The i4 eDrive40’s center of gravity is 5 cm closer to the ground and its suspension includes active steering to modify its height as needed.

BMW i4 electric sedan

6. It also features an advanced rear-slip limiting and dynamic stability control system.

7. Inside the main characters are the huge screens. The infotainment screen is 12.3 inches and the instrument panel is 14.9 inches and they are built into a slight curve with anti-reflective glass. The system is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there is also a Head-Up display.

BMW i4 electric sedan

8. In comfort it comes standard with a 10-speaker audio system with a 205-watt amplifier, sunroof and 3-zone air conditioning.

9. It has a level 2 autonomous driving in which systems such as adaptive cruise control, speed limit assistant are integrated with a system that uses three front cameras, a front radar and four side radars that also allow lane maintenance and cross traffic alerts with recognition of cyclists and pedestrians.

10. Its price starts at $ 55,400 for the US market.

BMW i4 M50, the brand’s new electric sports car

BMW i4 M50, first electric sports car

This sports car is special being the first M vehicle to feature an electric powertrain that gives it a good power range and impressive performance, along with the brand’s M appearance. Its specifications are:

1. It has two electric motors, one on each axle, that give it a combined power of 469HP and 730Nm of torque and it has a special SportBoost function that allows it to climb to 536HP and 795Nm of torque, to ‘fly’ for 10 seconds.

BMW i4 M50, the brand’s new electric sports car

two. It has a battery that gives it an autonomy range of 395 kilometers with a full charge that takes 7.6 hours with a 11kw charge.

3. Thus, the electric sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 225 kph.

Four. In other mechanical sections, the BMW i4 M50 has four-wheel drive, M adaptive suspension, chassis reinforcements, variable sports steering, M sports brakes and 19-inch alloy wheels.

BMW i4 M50, the brand’s new electric sports car

5. Inside, meanwhile, the car features the same huge curved screen but the protagonists in this case are the sports seats that are the same as those of the M3 and M4, as well as the special steering wheel and trims that identify the M series.

6. Price. The BMW i4 M50 will be priced from $ 66,895, which is ‘cheaper’ than the current M3.

BMW iX the brand’s first electric pickup

BMW iX – First Electric Sports Pickup

In November of last year, the BMW iX was presented in China, which is the brand’s first electric van and has now just debuted as part of this electric ‘combo’ for western markets. Here are its specifications.

1. The first variant to arrive of the BMWiX will be the xDrive 50 which will be the most powerful edition of the electric pickup.

two. Its motor train is made up of two electric motors that deliver 516 horsepower and 764 Nm of torque in combination.

BMW iX the brand’s first electric pickup

3. Its battery pack is 106.3 kWh and this allows it a range of autonomy of 482 kilometers per charge. It also has fast charging systems, like the i4 M50 that can go from 10 to 80% charge in 40 minutes.

Four. With this configuration, the BMW iX pickup can accelerate from 0-100 km / h in 4.6 seconds and have a top speed of 200 km / h.

BMW iX the brand’s first electric pickup

5. Additionally, the electric truck has an advanced energy recovery system through braking that can be configured in three levels and there is driving with a single pedal.

6. It also has three driving modes; Personal, sporty and efficient, each modifying the powertrain and chassis, instrument cluster, ambient lighting, interior soundtrack and the width of the seat back. In Sport mode, for example, the system makes throttle and steering more direct while improving interior sound.

BMW iX the brand’s first electric pickup

7. The BMW iX xDrive50 will come as standard with a damping system that adjusts the firmness of the shock according to the suspension travel. BMW says this prevents excessive body sag when driving over big potholes.

8. The cabin of the BMW iX has the same interior configuration of the previous vehicles and adds an advanced Head-Up screen, a hexagonal steering wheel, four-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic glass roof that has a thin layer of film that adjusts the transparency at the touch of a button.

BMW iX the brand’s first electric pickup

9. Finally, the BMW iX xDrive50 comes standard with a Harman Kardon audio system with 18 speakers and 655 watts of power, as well as two subwoofers and four speakers integrated into the headrests.

10. Prices for the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 start at 84,200 Dollars.

BMW iX the brand’s first electric pickup

FACT

These three electric vehicles will begin to be sold in the United States from the first quarter of next year.

