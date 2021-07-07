BMW returns to its origins with the 2 Series Coupé 2022

BMW is aware that it has neglected its most traditional public, its most burned-out public. Although they have launched such wonderful machines as the BMW M2 CS, the longtime fan has felt “betrayed” by cars like the front-wheel drive BMW 1 Series and foams with rage when hearing about the BMW 4 Series grille or the gigantic BMW X7. But BMW does not forget its most ardent fans, and the launch of the BMW 2 Series Coupé 2022 seems to be aimed at calming their spirits. Tell them that everything is fine.

And it is that everything is fine with the BMW 2 Series 2022. There were rumors that it would become a front-wheel drive vehicle, rumors that the launch of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – more “personal” aesthetics than it should – made sure of found. When push comes to shove, the most petrolheads can breathe easy: The new Series 2 is a two-door, rear-wheel drive vehicle with up to six-cylinder in-line engines. The theory is fantastic, but what about the practical execution of this new Series 2?

The slats of its grille are quite peculiar, and they hide an active cooling system.

At the design level, I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, I love that all versions have those widened wheel arches, a clear nod to cars like the BMW M3 E30. I love that it still has the “Hoffmeister kink” on the C-pillar and that its grille is not XXL. Its proportions are what a BMW of its size and approach should have. However, the execution does not seem entirely brilliant to me. There are too many angular lines on its front bumper, and its rear, like that of other BMWs, is heavily loaded.

BMW does not have a sweet moment when it comes to design, but fortunately, everything could be fixed with a simple facelift. Regarding dimensions, grows 105 mm in length and 64 mm in width. It already flirts with the dimensions of a BMW 3 Series from a few years ago: at 4.54 meters in length, it is longer than a BMW 3 Series E36. Inside we find a four-seater cabin, although the rear will have a more compromised habitability. The driving position is that of a coupe: low, with the legs well stretched.

The Series 2 Coupé will be built in Mexico for everyone.

The interior design is relatively similar to that of a BMW 1 Series, and that’s a good thing. The apparent quality of materials looks really good, and in this generation, BMW has taken a giant step forward when it comes to finishes and adjustments. It will debut a Head-Up Display for the first time in the history of Series 2, and will also feature digital instrumentation and an infotainment system with a 10.25 “screen. Light accents on the dashboard and doors, as well as sports seats, add eye-catching touches to the cabin.

Engine range of the BMW 2 Series Coupé 2022

The new 2022 BMW 2 Series is built on a rear-wheel drive platform and traditional format, with a weight distribution of 50:50 according to the BMW press release. It is not a light car, but it is not a heavy car either: its entry version has a curb weight of 1,490 kilos. It will be available with three engines at the time of its launch, two of them gasoline, and one, turbodiesel. In gasoline, the range starts with the 220i, whose 2.0 TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine develops 184 hp and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

Its track width grows by 54 mm and 31 mm on the front and rear axles.

In diesel, the range consists of a 220d, whose two-liter four-cylinder engine develops 190 hp, 400 Nm and homologates an average consumption of just 4.7 l / 100 km in the combined WLTP cycle. This engine is the only light hybrid in the range, as it has a 48-volt electrical system. The top of the range is a M240i xDrive, with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine, three liters of displacement and 374 hp of power, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system and a sports suspension – the limited-slip is standard.

This sports version is the prelude to a future BMW M2, possibly the last “real” M in the brand’s history. This M2 could have an electric version called iM2, as we have already told you a while ago. The range of engines will be expanded in the future, with the arrival of a 230i of 245 CV in summer 2022. Unfortunately, all engines are associated with a Steptronic gearbox, an automatic torque converter and eight ratios. The manual change is not, nor for the moment, it is expected.

Unfortunately, it will not be available with a manual gearbox.

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé will go on sale in early 2022.