BMW R 1300 GS in 2023: Fact or Fiction?

Recently there were some spy photos of what is presumably the update of the BMW R 1250 GS, but, some people have the theory that it is also a new generational change. This is a bit shocking as the change from 1200 to 1250 was very recently. BMW is used to making modifications, improvements and washes for its models, but, in terms of displacement, it has always used to leave many years between engine and engine. The photos of the BMW test mule can be found in this Google search.

So is this new hunted model really the future 1300?

My heart says no, because of the above, the usual dates just don’t fit (however if the dates fit with a 1250 restyling) but in the background there is a detail that could make BMW have decided to make the leap much earlier. And the blame could be on the increasingly restrictive “Euros”, in this case, if BMW wants to maintain the power figures, it would be forced to increase the engine’s displacement, unintentionally causing a generational change.

Motor

As for the motor, we see that it is clearly covered, this could have two reasons, the first, simply hide it from prying eyes not to give clues about the changes in size that may occur, the other, prevent them from being air cooled. And this why? since one hypothesis is that the new generation of Gelënde Strasse has a total liquid cooling system, instead of the mixed Air-Water that they had until now.

Design

There are certain details that change between the vehicle in the photos and the current 1250, among them, it is noted a smaller lighthouse, This can be a symbol not only of a different, more modern design, or a more aggressive look change, but also of the inclusion of a radar to include adaptive cruise control, as has, for example, the R 1250 RT.

Telelever

A few days ago we explained what exactly the BMW Telelever suspension system is, a system that is already legendary, but could it come to an end? I particularly hope not, it has a “nosequé” that I love. And the truth, few conceive a GS “of the fat ones” without Telelever. But in the photos you can intuit that the radiator is larger, which would fit and reinforce the theory that the engine is going to be 100% water cooled, and also would force or be a direct consequence of the absence of the Telelever.

We will have to wait a bit for BMW to amortize the still recent generation “1250” so that a possible 1300 arrives. We do not know for sure if this test mule is a 1300 or not, but of course we can make clear that BMW is already advancing the generational change.