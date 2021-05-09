BMW R 1200 RT, the queen of tourism

Silence The electric motorcycles made in Spain that triumph in Europe Suzuki Hayabusa, the 300 km / h motorcycle returns

The accounts are clear: out of 637 units registered last year in this segment (excluding road sports over 900 cc, large custom and maxitrails plus asphalt), the Yamaha FJR 1300 only reached 7%, the K 1600 GT at 9% and the K 1600 GTL at 13%. The rest went to the R 1200 RT, almost three-quarters of the total volume of the four models in this segment.

The R 1250 RT keeps the balance of a big bike intact, but without exaggeration, very balanced, dynamic and comfortable. They can attest to it the couples of the Civil Guard of Traffic that travel thousands of miles a day. The BMW ‘RTs’ have been synonymous with the road trip pairing for more than four decades. Not even BMW itself has displaced the R 1250 RT with its tremendous K 1600 how much we liked them when we tried them.

The big changes at the engine level had already been made by the brand due to the arrival of Euro 5 on emissions and noise and therefore it does not suffer significant alterations in terms of its power and torque figures, this homologation being its main change. Your propellant features ShiftCam variable timing technology that, although complex, allows great adjustments both to squeeze the power -see for an R 1000 RR- or consumption and smoothness, as it is in this case, and that even allows a new Eco driving mode standard that ‘helps’ the driver to ‘play’ with smooth constant speed and acceleration to achieve the best possible fuel efficiency. LThe 1,254 cc that the R 1250 RT cubes offer a power of 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm, but with an emphasis on mid-speed, as we could see when we made contact with it, since it has more than 120 Nm from just 3,500 turns.

The Starting price of the R 1250 RT is 21,275 euros, only 1,0025 euros more than its previous version, and although it comes with a very high standard level, as soon as one starts to ‘play’ in the brand configurator, it is not difficult to get carried away by the options and add about 10,000 euros in extras to turn it into a machine of reverie, ready to go much further than where we want or can go.

The level of items that come standard it’s really good as always. To the usual ones driving modes -Rain and Road– Now the aforementioned Eco is incorporated to seek efficiency by limiting the thrust when giving the fist. Also standard we find: the dynamic traction control (DTC); the new Full Integral ABS Pro, with which the handbrake and footbrake levers are used to simultaneously operate the front and rear brakes, which adds to the optimization of the steering angle and dynamic distribution of the braking force of the car. ABS Pro that I already wore; the dynamic cruise control (DCC), with which the preset speed remains constant when driving even downhill; the AHill Start System (HSC); and the brake assist DBC that precipitates deceleration in times of emergency.

The range of options factory extra It is truly complete and perfect for those who seek to improve in everything, to go one step further in every way … And the lights come first. The new LED headlight that the R 1250 RT mounts on its renewed front is already designed to illuminate clearly and precisely, but the customer can choose the option of adaptive headlights in which the low beam module with its 7 LEDs rotates 35 to each side in the curve to maintain horizontal lighting (always in that turning range of the motorcycle of course, not touching the footrests) and where the two high beam modules are dynamically dimmed 2 to maintain the beam height. Daytime running lights will also be available as an option. The versatility of this system is such that, in the future, the brand will offer light functions such as welcome, goodbye and follow me home, so common on all four wheels.

There are also as an option the driving modes Pro, which regulate all those systems that we are commenting on to go another step further in the dynamism of the R 1250 RT and to which is added the torque control (MSR) which prevents unstable driving conditions that can occur when downshifting due to excessive brake slip on the rear wheel.

Finally, active cruise control (ACC) which is no longer going one step further but much more. Thanks to the technology of front radar sensors, this system allows setting the desired speed and also preselecting the distance to the vehicle in front so that, if necessary, the motorcycle reduces speed and adapts it to the aforementioned vehicle that precedes it and returns to. the initial after advancing it if we wish. A fantasy that my son would say, but more like a car than a motorcycle.

Of course it also has the already almost inescapable Dynamic ESA option, the famous electronic suspension adjustment, which I very much doubt that any buyer will ever hesitate to purchase it, so the brand could well incorporate it as standard, as well as the suspension systems. keyless start (called comfort boot) and central locking, that detail so exclusive to the brand’s large GTs: a button to control the opening and closing of the glove compartment and suitcases.

The largest screen on the market

The right glove compartment is ventilated and now allows the charging of our mobile both by USB connection and by induction, this being another of the new points and that connects with the new 2.0 audio system with integrated 15W speakers. With it you can enjoy music on the go (better below 100 km / h) or by connection via bluetooth with a helmet enabled for it (a curious circumstance this last since these listening systems in the helmets, like that intercoms are still in legal limbo by the competent authority and the DGT will legislate it shortly). In addition to conventional radio or via BMW Conected (web radio to enjoy stations from all over the world) you can listen to music (or a pdcast) but always through the wireless connection of our phone, something that for my part I do not understand too much.

It does not seem very logical that having a USB socket you cannot plug in a music storage device if we do not want to be connected by mobile phone so that, for example, our boss does not call us in the middle of a trip. This mobile-phone connection is also necessary, as in the rest of the models that have the option, for the use of the browser, something that is also striking on a motorcycle of this size. I know that the times and 5G are there, but what do you want me to tell you, I am one of those who prefers to disconnect from time to time from the phone and a built-in SIM card would be a perfect solution to forget about it during the trip or the getaway .

But of course, how to control all these modes, options, the browser, etc. Nothing better than the largest TFT screen on the market, a 10.25 inch! With Connect Ride connectivity that integrates a spectacular aerial view navigator as in the brand’s cars, toughened glass cover, clear antireflection and with resolution Full-HD with 1,920x 720 pxeleYes, it is so large that, for the first time in a model, navigation can be displayed alongside the instrumentation group without the need for an additional screen or leaving it.

At this point, how’s the bike going?

Although later we will carry out a more in-depth test, during the contact we had with the BMW R1250 RT the kilometers we did with it until we reached Peafiel, in Valladolid, combining both highway and secondary roads and some broken asphalt, They made BMW’s intention clear: to lead the segment like never before.

I just give you a few brush strokes since the day gave us to test everything a little, but a motorcycle like this needs more kilometers, more road, to be able to take advantage of it. All systems are fully designed and adapted for the rider, for ride comfort and to minimize fatigue. The cornering, the acceleration, the engine retention, that game with the fist so as not to waste gasoline without the intuitive need but that is honestly not for the writer, the active cruise control that, although it impresses at high speed after a while, rebels as a faithful ally in case of confusion (if there is one, what better than not), the screen and your browser (undoubtedly the protagonist of the trip, why deceive them), the comfort of the seat, the feeling of wanting to reach your destination … . and the excellent work done on the aerodynamics of the front end. The turbulence has been greatly reduced compared to the previous model.

For a later test, we let it load up to the limits to travel with it and if possible at night to check that turn of the LEDs in the curves … And we will tell you, do not hesitate.

Available in a basic version in white called Alpino 3, it also comes in several finishes: Elegance, on a metallic khaki base that BMW calls Manhattan Met; Sport, in metallic blue; and Option 719, the most suggestive on a metallic mineral white.

Another point that highlights its character as a inveterate and very unusual road tour: the R 1250 RT can refuel gasoline with an octane rating below 95, something common even in some countries … Although it sounds from another century.

