BMW puts on sale an electric motorcycle that looks like science fiction | Motor

BMW Motorrad has left everyone with their mouths open by putting on sale a spectacular powerful electric motorcycle, visually groundbreaking, and with a radical design.

Before electric cars take over, they will electric motorcycles. They are more affordable, more practical, consume less and are easier and faster to recharge.

The German brand BMW Motorrad knows that to convince drivers to switch to electric motors they lack good performance, fast and unobtrusive recharges … and an attractive and groundbreaking design, which makes users feel unique and special. for driving an electric vehicle.

That is what he pursues with the spectacular BMW CE 04, an electric motorcycle concept that he presented in 2017, but which, contrary to most prototypes, has turned it into reality. You can now buy it at your favorite dealer:

The German brand started from scratch when designing the BMW CE 04. It is equipped with a liquid-cooled synchronous motor, with a power of 31 kW (42 CV).

The design of this engine, with the flat energy storage device located at the bottom and the compact powertrain, is what makes it possible to radically change the conventional style of an electric motorcycle.

The tubular design lengthens the rear to the point that the rear wheel is not under the chassis, but on one side.

This groundbreaking design lower the center of gravity, which makes the bike very simple and comfortable to ride. And it allows luxuries such as storing the helmet in a side compartment of the motorcycle.

The benefits are excellent: a maximum speed of 120 km / h, accelerates from 0 to 50 km / h in 2.6 seconds, and offers a range of 130 km.

This backpack is actually an airbag that inflates in just 80 milliseconds. It is activated when the activation cable loses contact with the saddle.

8.5 kWh battery charges to 80% in 65 minutes, using fast charge. Go up to 3 1/2 hours with a conventional plug.

A huge 10.25 inch TFT screen allows you to access GPS, calls and other content, without having to strain your eyes.

It has several driving modes: Eco, Rain, Road and Dynamic, to optimize battery consumption and increase safety, adjusting speeds and accelerations.

The electric motorcycle BMW CE 04 can now be booked in Spain, at a price of around 12,000 euros.

It has everything to succeed: it is a powerful, radical, and visually very attractive electric motorcycle, without excessively shooting the price.

With motorcycles like this … who wouldn’t want to switch to electric motors?