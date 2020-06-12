Just two weeks ago we met the new BMW 5 Series, a renewal of the German saloon that is accompanied by a strong boost to its electrified versions, with up to 5 new plug-in hybrid versions. BMW is strongly committed to this type of propellants, halfway between a combustion car and an electric one, and is already working on plug-in hybrids with up to 100 km of electric autonomy.

This was announced by Pieter Nota, member of the BMW Board of Directors, who has assured that the German company is already working on its next generation of plug-in hybrids, which will have up to 100 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode. This will mean further reducing local polluting emissions, especially in the city, but it does not mean that all models will achieve such autonomy.

In fact, Pieter Nota recognizes that this figure will depend on each segment. With current battery technology and taking into account the tastes of the market, this leads us to think of large or medium SUVs like the BMW X5 or X3 as the first models to enjoy such autonomy. However, in the case of the X3 it would mean almost double autonomy compared to that currently approved by the X3 xDrive30e (55 km thanks to a twelve kilowatt-hour battery)

In the case of the X5, the current BMW X5 xDrive45e equips a 24 kWh battery, which allows it to homologate 87 km of WLTP autonomy in electric mode. Its star rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de, homologates 99 km of autonomy by equipping a 31.2 kWh battery that forced Mercedes to redesign the rear subframe.

The new BMW 5 Series will have up to 5 plug-in hybrid versions.

For his part, the new BMW 530e PHEV homologates 67 kilometers in electric mode thanks to a 12 kWh gross capacity lithium-ion battery located under the boot. With current technology, reaching 100 km in electric mode in the 5 Series would mean mounting a battery around 18 kWh of capacity.

Technology and incentives to increase use in electric mode

Plug-in hybrid cars are an interesting option for those who want to combine two of the greatest advantages of electric and combustion cars. On the one hand, the emission-free driving of electric; and on the other, greater autonomy by road and a large refueling infrastructure typical of combustion cars. However, in order to take advantage of all their advantages in terms of emission reductions, they must circulate in electric mode as long as possible.

In this sense, the ‘eDrive Zones’ function points out, a tool with geolocation technology that automatically activates electric mode when it detects a low emission zone in large cities. BMW is also working on an incentive program, with redeemable points, that will reward customers who travel the most kilometers in electric mode and those who plug in the car the most to charge the battery.

BMW has set itself the goal of having 25 different electrified models by 2023, of which more than half will be fully electric. The brand estimates that electrified cars (including hybrid and electric) will account for 15 to 25% of its global sales by 2025.