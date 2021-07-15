BMW presents two new special versions for the X5, X6 and X7

If we do not take into account the first Range Rover and, perhaps, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, we can say that BMW is one of the pioneers in the premium SUV segment. The first generation of the X5 took its rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz by surprise. Still, it is also fair to say that the star’s firm had been selling the G-Class for many years. However, “who strikes first, strikes twice” and at Bayerische they want to continue reigning.

Today BMW sales are sustained, largely, for the success of its SUV’s. Those that carry the weight are the X1 and X3 but their older brothers are not far behind. For this reason and, according to the firm’s words, «offer a high level of comfort and luxury, supreme performance and pronounced dynamic drivability ”. Now, two special versions are added: Black vermilion Y Frozen Black metallic…

BMW will offer the X5 and X6 Black Vermilion edition and X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic with all its engines …

First of all we will tell you the novelties that bring the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion edition. Just take a look at the images to see that both models combine an Iconic Glow grill with the special paint BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic. Complementing the M Shadow Line headlamps with laser light and the M sport pack (with specific front and rear aprons) emphasize the sporty character of the X5 and X6.

Inside doors they also have their own accessories. Among the trinkets that can be incorporated we have a heated steering wheel, remote start or Harman Kardon audio system. As a curiosity, add the selector for the transmission and the start button in glass. In addition, the ceiling is upholstered in M ​​Alcantara Anthracite and there are various moldings and decorative appliques finished in carbon fiber or brushed aluminum.

Finally there is the BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic. As in its brothers, its body is dressed in the same Frozen Black metallic tone, although in this case the grille is in glossy black. Also, add the Pack M, 22-inch BMW Individual alloy wheels and M Sport brake calipers Orbit Gray edition finished in the same high-gloss black. Inside, the Crafted Clarity glass inserts stand out.

If you like both special editions we will tell you that its sale starts next August. Unlike other special editions, the Bavarian firm has decided that they are available with all its engines. Prices in Germany start at € 93,200 for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, € 100,700 for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion and € 108,700 for the BMW X7 in Frozen Black Metallic.

Gallery X5 Black Vermilion edition

Photos X6 Black Vermilion edition

Gallery BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion edition

BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic

Source – BMW