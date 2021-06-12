BMW Motorsport confirms details of its LMDh program for 2023

The quirky announcement of BMW Motorsport’s LMDh program Through the Instagram of Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M, he left too many intrigues not to wait for an official statement from the brand. No sooner said than done. The Bavarian firm has published the first details of its LMDh program, a project that will start in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2023 and that, for now, it only points to the IMSA. In fact, BMW Motorsport wants to have a factory team with two LMDh in the 2023 season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to compete throughout the championship and seek victory at Daytona and Sebring.

For the moment, BMW has not announced whether its LMDh prototype will also compete in the WEC. or it will be present at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, even when Markus Flasch refers to contesting the most iconic endurance races in the world. In fact, the data is still very small since the brand has not even designated the manufacturer in charge of supplying the chassis base on which you will develop your LMDh. Nor has BMW offered more data on the engine to use, the pilots who can compete with their LMDh or if a team like Team RLL will support the project as has happened in other projects at the WEC and at IMSA.

With a less terse speech than Markus Flasch’s Instagram post, Mike krack As director of BMW Motorsport, he noted: “Everyone in our racing team shares the same motivation. We want to test ourselves against the strongest rivals on the track and celebrate BMW’s victories. As such, the LMDh project is a truly personal matter for us, it comes from the heart. It is exactly the new challenge we have been waiting for. A very exciting project awaits us. Fighting for the victory at the IMSA, for the overall victory at Daytona or Sebring, is a great motivation. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the motivation is immense.