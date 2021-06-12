BMW M8 Competition vs Porsche 911 Turbo: the best?

It may seem like a uneven comparative, but they represent two concepts that converge in the same audience. Both models want to be fast and sporty, but they do not want to give up a GT (Gran Turismo) concept that allows them to be “cars for everything”. Especially the BMW M8 Competition, what is it best represents that GT concept in its strictest sense.

So You have to proclaim him the winner if it is a question of traveling fast, comfortable and with luggage. Because if it were about traveling alone fast and comfortable, the Porsche 911 Turb or the Turbo S they fulfill a thousand wonders, I would almost say better than the BMW. Because at Porsche they have found the key to make the Turbo version a car as fast as the most in the range, but without that radical touch of its chassis that prevents it from being used on a daily basis.

BMW M8 Competition vs Porsche 911 Turbo.

We have always said that a 911 Turbo can be perfectly valid to use it every day. Therefore, as the M8 Competition is halfway between the 911 Turbo and Turbo S versions, we have made a double comparison, each in two different scenarios: our circuit in Madrid with the 911 Turbo S and the fastest tracing of Hockenheim to analyze the 911 Turbo that is not yet for sale in Spain but that its price will be much closer to that of the M8 Competition (below 200,000 euros).

The interior of the BMW is more spacious, but not much else either. The rear seats can be better used, but they are not for taking adults on a long trip either. What would stand out the most compared to his rival is a deep trunk, taking advantage of its long body, but with a narrow mouth. And for ride comfort the two are similar, with their active suspensions that allow modifying the hardness parameters.

The M8 Competition is even drier in the most comfortable position. The Porsche compromise is better, but it also has to deal with a lot less kilos. And that’s where the differences between these opponents begin. The weight of the BMW condemns it in many ways, especially in the dynamic. Although the car is very small and the center of gravity is optimal, it carries a lot of kilos in the curves and that causes a lot of inertia. In addition, it does not have the rear direction like its rival, which makes it lose agility at the entrance of the curves. You have to think that the mass distribution is very decanted in the front end and drags a lot of understeer at the entrance of the curves.

The 911 Turbo and Turbo S are the opposite. For a much shorter 911 it is also quite heavy, but of course, some 200 kg less than its rival (They both weigh practically the same). That’s a definite advantage, coupled with super-efficient rear-axle steering. It is so effective that it is sometimes too agile and you have to watch out for when you hit the throttle out of turns because rear end skidding can be glorious. Both are, of course, all-wheel drive, but with a commendable propulsion spirit. The M8 too, with a spectacular engine power delivery.

BMW M8 Competition vs Porsche 911 Turbo: more than 600 hp

Both engines are twin-turbo engines with more than 600 hp and a couple of scandal from low turns. The only thing that one takes in front and the other behind Although where the differences are most marked is in the boxes of change: BMW’s automatic is slower and less sporty than PDK dual-clutch system of the Porsche. In the Stuttgart model you can only say that it is perfect. In addition, it now has 8 gears, like the BMW, which allows you to enjoy a last relief ratio to reduce consumption. Although it must be said that none can boast in this regard, despite the fact that they have an 8th speed ratio of 64 km / h every 1,000 rpm for the BMW and 71 km / h every 1,000 rpm for the Porsche.

Finally, before entering to assess their respective behaviors in the circuit, it is necessary to emphasize the power in the brakes of both models. In the Porsche 911 Turbo S it can never surprise us because it always shines at high altitude. But it must be said that the M8 Competition with the optional ceramic brake kit is on the same level as its rival. I would say that it exceeds him because he has to stop many more kilos.

BMW M8 Competition vs Porsche 911 Turbo: which one is faster on our track

On clue we wanted to know how the M8 defended itself from the almighty 911. Obviously it lags behind, both in our slow track of Madrid, as in the one in Hockenheim. To carry out this test we subjected them to a tough test in both scenarios – although with different versions. Because it is clear that our circuit is “small” before the potential of these machines.

On our track there has been nothing less than una difference of one second in favor of 911. But the most relevant thing is the ease with which he does it, because with the M8, having an excellent time (the fastest BMW in our ranking) needs a lot more hands and concentration. You need more throttle when exiting corners and precision with the direction and speed at which we enter the corners so that you do not climb too much.

Porsche 911 Turbo S, on our track.

In the 911 Turbo S everything is easier, although it also requires concentration because it goes very fast and the steering on the rear end make it an extremely agile car. That’s good, but it requires experience and reflexes on the part of the pilot.

BMW M8 Competition vs Porsche 911 Turbo: which is faster at Hockenheim

In Hockenheim the differences in seconds are higher, but the reality is that they are a little closer in performance. Because how is one faster track, the M8 defends itself much better, since the little agility of its rear train is not so decisive. The poise in the curves is also very good and its chassis allows to go very fast through all the angles. The low center of gravity helps a lot in this regard.

Although the lower weight of the 911 Turbo continues to play in its favor also in this section. It must be said that we did not notice a great difference in performance between the Turbo and the Turbo S. The 70 hp that the Turbo loses is not as palpable as one might suppose. In our performance, in fact, it only loses a tenth in the 0 to 100 km / h.

Engine of the BMW M8 Competition.

And the powerful brakes help to somewhat dissolve the problem of the excessive weight of the M8.. For this reason he manages to defend himself against the clock and lose “only” two seconds on a much longer track (1´52´´4 / 10 compared to 1´49´´3 / 10 of the 911 Turbo). And an important fact, both achieve these excellent records with normal street tires, no semislick with which their performance would improve exponentially.

But it is not the goal of these cars, because as I said at the beginning, its GT philosophy is always present. And it is about knowing how to combine extremely high performance on the track with impeccable road performance. And either of the two models does it perfectly.