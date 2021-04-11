BMW M535i (E12), the origin of the Motorsport spirit

How could we define the humble progenitor of a great empire who often goes unnoticed by the greatness of his successors? Possibly there is a word that explains it perfectly, but in the automotive world we can find as a synonym to BMW M535i (E12). Along with him was born the history of BMW Motorsport GmbH, and of course, gave rise to a series of high-performance saloons under the M5 surname.

It is often spoken of M5 (E28) as the starting point for Bavarian super sedans. Shown to the world at the 1985 Amsterdam Motor Show, the original M5 merged the inline six-cylinder engine of the late 1970s M1 supercar with the second-generation 5-Series. Outwardly, it did not attract much attention except for the “M5” badges on the grill and on the trunk door, but that reach 250 km / h top speed surprised locals and strangers. It was unheard of for a sedan.

However, this was not the first Series 5 capable of flying on the highways. Because five years before he started building it, the Preusenstrasse plant – where the fastest models of the brand were born – the M535i was already involved in production. This model was somewhat confusing to locate, basically because it was a 528i with some cosmetics from the company’s Motorsport team, a sports suspension, a limited-slip differential, larger brakes and a dedicated transmission.

Unfortunately for this model, BMW did not use the engine from the M1, instead opting for the drive of 3.5-liter six-cylinder with 218 hp and 310 Nm that was already mounted in the coupe 635 CSi (E24) and the company’s flagship, the 735i (E23). The block was not updated, but thanks to its gearbox with closed dog leg gear ratios – with the first down -, the M-Technic suspension and the new differential, it made the race from 0 to 100 km / h in about seven seconds and reached a top speed of 227 km / h.

Other highlights were the sport-trimmed seats supplied by Recaro and the steering wheel, which was stolen directly from the M1. Therefore, there were not many details that differentiated it from the rest of the range brothers, but there were enough so that it can be considered the germ of high-performance sedans. For example, in that same year Mercedes Benz had as his closest rival 280 E (W123) that, with 185 CV and 240 Nm, marked 0 to 100 km / h in 9.9 seconds and a top of 200 km / h.

These early BMW M535i (E12) provided the test bed for the viability of BMW Motorsport modified road cars: the only predecessor with the M badge, the M1, was a special homologation vehicle, not a creation strictly based on a production model. That demand was met for a year with the M535i. So if M1 represents the start of stamp M as a whole, then the M535i is the first node in the lineage of the company’s fastest and most exclusive production cars.

This car cost at the time in Germany 43,595 marks, 32% more than a 528i −184 hp and 240 Nm− and it was also intended for a very specific type of customer that was not yet proliferating: those who wanted a discreet sedan with the than going to work every day, traveling with the family and going to the circuit on winding roads on weekends without anyone realizing the potential that was hidden under the body. BMW manufactured a total of 1,650 units of the M535i, including 240 right-hand drive for South Africa.

