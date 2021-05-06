BMW M5 CS: How much does the most powerful BMW M ever cost?

It has been a few weeks since BMW presented the most extreme version ever known of its legendary high-performance saloon, the M5. In case you’re a little clueless, I’ll clear your mind: we’re talking about BMW M5 CS. It is a special version that It is now available at dealerships.

Of course, it is based on the restyling of the Series 5 of the Bavarian firm, taking all the updates. But BMW has added all its good work in terms of extreme sportsmanship to your comfortable and luxurious E-segment saloon. More engine performance, stiffer tuning and special treatment in every way.

635 CV to the four wheels, or to the two rear

The German company says it is one of the most exclusive BMW M in recent years, and the truth is that it is right. The sports subsidiary of the automobile brand has taken its 4.4-liter V8 engine up to 635 hp. In this way, it becomes the most powerful model ever built by the factory.

In addition, it enjoys greater lightness, lowering his weight by 70 kilos compared to the BMW M5 Competition. There have been no shortage of adjustments to the chassis and suspension control, retouching the front and rear bearings to give the set greater rigidity.

How could it be otherwise in these times, the BMW M5 CS comes with the M xDrive traction, but with the possibility of sending all the torque to the rear axle if desired. For this, it also relies on the 8-speed transmission M Steptronic with Drivelogic system.

The BMW M5 CS does not lack details or performance

Thus, it is capaz to do the 0 to 100 in just 3 seconds, as well as the 0 to 200 in 10.4 seconds. Without a doubt, these are figures that will make many current supercars blush in a dragrace. And all this with a cabin for four passengers with individual seats, so that also the occupants of the rear seats will enjoy a good grip and support when the driver wants to extract all the potential.

To all this we must add the 20-inch wheels in Gold Bronze, Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, about M carbo-ceramic brakes with red calipers, laser light with yellow daytime running lights, taillights darkened also with yellow daytime running lights and bonnet, diffusers, spoiler and mirror caps in carbon fiber.

For its part, the seats are truly sporty with the outline of the mythical Nürburgring circuit on the headrest. There are also many details in carbon fiber around the inside, like the gearshift paddles and other specific elements that make us want this model in every way.

But of course, it is not easy to have access to a car like this BMW M5 CS, as part of the 207,300 euros official rate as confirmed by the brand.