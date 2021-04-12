BMW M4, Mercedes-AMG C63 and Audi RS5 face off in an acceleration race – Autobild.es

High-flying drag race.

When three top-tier models line up on the starting line as BMW M4, Mercedes-AMG C63 Y Audi RS5, it can only mean good things. The German trio go head-to-head in various acceleration races, both from a standstill and from a thrown start, as well as a braking test. Who will win?

Let’s analyze the participants, although we already anticipate that all of them have a priori with stripes to present themselves as winners.

BMW is the variant M4 Competition of the model, which means that its 3.0 TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine develops 510 hp of power and 650 Nm of maximum torque. It combines it with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel drive system. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds and its maximum speed, if equipped with the M Driver package, is 290 km / h.

The Mercedes is the C63 S and relies on a 4.0 V8 biturbo engine with the same power, 510 hp, but with a higher torque, 700 Nm. It is associated with a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. On paper it takes 3.9 seconds to complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h and reaches a peak of 290 km / h.

Finally, the Audi seems to be the one that is in greater disadvantage, since the block 2.9 V6 biturbo that it mounts stays in “only” 450 CV and 600 Nm. Of course, thanks to the presence of the eight-speed tiptronic transmission and the quattro all-wheel drive, it is only a tenth slower than its rivals in the 0-100, while its maximum is 280 km / h.