BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Convertible | Power | Benefits

The top of the range of the new BMW 4 Series Convertible 2021 is here. Because yes, there is an M Performance variant in this convertible for the first time, but it does not reach the performance announced by the BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Convertible. Its production starts in June and the first deliveries will be in November.

The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Convertible stands out for its engine. It features under the hood a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder block with 510 hp maximum power, 60 hp more than its predecessor. It does it at 5,510 rpm, but the mark indicates that it can stretch even up to 7,200 rpm.

Also remarkable is the torque of 650 Nm available between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. It is managed by an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, as well as the all-wheel drive M xDrive, with active M differential on the rear axle in which you can choose between 4WD Sport mode, which sends more torque to the rear axle, or disconnect the DSC and activate the 2WD to have a car of propulsion, as in the M4 Coupé.

The performance for this convertible is also excellent, as it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds and in just 13.1 seconds it could mark 200 km / h on its speedometer. Its maximum speed is 250 km / h, but with the optional M Driver’s Package it reaches 280 km / h. Consumption is not bad for these benefits, as it homologates 10.2 l / 100 km.

But it is not all motor. There is also a five-link rear axle, suspension with SelectDrive M electronic dampers, brakes with pedal sensitivity adjustment and composite discs (ceramic optional) and specially calibrated power steering.

In addition, the stability control has a special M Dynamic mode that offers immediate response. There are two driving profiles, called Road and Sport. And if you mount the M Drive Pro system, you win a third called Track.

The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Convertible also differs aesthetically from more “mundane” versions of the 4 Series Convertible. It also sports the vertical ovoid grille, with double horizontal bars painted in black. They are joined by vertical gills at the ends, the spoiler on the lower edge, which can be chosen in carbon fiber together with side skirts and rear diffuser with the M Carbon package …

It also has forged alloy wheels, 19 inches at the front and 20 at the rear. Or the canvas roof, which you can choose in different colors, to match the bodywork. It opens electrically in just 18 seconds, at the push of a button, at speeds of up to 50 km / h. And it is lighter than the previous generation.

The interior is very similar to that of an M4 Coupé. There is no shortage of standard M sports seats, upholstered in leather (with optional ventilation) and can have a carbon frame. It has a digital dashboard, Live Cockpit Navigation Pro, and a steering wheel features the M button to adjust settings for the engine, chassis, steering, brakes and traction.

The standard equipment includes the three-zone automatic climate control, the high-fidelity sound system, an intelligent personal assistant and BMW Maps, with updated maps online.

Source: BMW

