BMW M4 Competition Convertible: 510 hp to enjoy in the open

The BMW M4 discovers its convertible version, which is the third body in the range after the coupe (M4) and saloon (M3) versions. Keeping the recipe of this new generation intact, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible is presented with the best of this new M strain, although adding the plus of a convertible roof that promises to multiply the sensations on and off the circuits.

The BMW M4 Cabrio can only be purchased for the moment in a 510 hp Competition version

BMW M opens a convertible in its range with a very sporty recipe in which it will only be possible to access the Competition version. This means that under the M4 Convertible the 6 inline 3-liter twin-turbocharger with 510 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission is 8 relationships per torque converter, being connected to a specially tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system to ensure maximum fun with its 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD modes.

0-100 Km / h is 3.7 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 250 Km / h or 280 Km / h with the M Driver’s package.

Given the penalties that convertibles typically offer in terms of structural rigidity, BMW claims to have reinforced the chassis of this M4 Convertible at different points like the rear axle, thus allowing to maintain performance on par with the M4 Coupé. The retractable hood is made of textile material, housed in its own compartment behind the rear seats and taking 18 seconds to fully operate. This operation can be carried out while moving at speeds of up to 50 km / h.

The rest of the technical set remains identical to the one already seen in the M3 and M4, which means finding a adaptive suspension M with damping control, assisted steering M Servotronic with variable transmission and high-performance brakes with 380 and 370 mm discs, brakes that can optionally be carboceramics with 400 and 380 mm discs. Alloy wheels are specific in sizes 19 “for the front axle and 20” for the rear axle.

At the design level, the changes focus on the obvious modification suffered by the roof. BMW maintains a very sporty character in this M4 Convertible, wasting personality in every detail as evidenced by the controversial front grille, the marked front hood, the widened wheel arches or the rear with integrated diffuser housing a quadruple exhaust outlet.

Inside we have to highlight the sober and elegant atmosphere of the brand, adding a more sporty look where the multifunction sports steering wheel or the carbon fiber bucket seats (optional). The infotainment system consists of a HUD system with projection on the windshield, 12.3 “digital instrument panel and a 10.25” touch screen multimedia system.