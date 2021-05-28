BMW M4 Competition Cabrio 2021: coming in summer

Throughout this summer, BMW will launch the new M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive, the new version of the sports convertible with up to 510 hp of power.

May 27, 2021 (11:15 CET)

BMW M4 Competition Cabrio 2021

BMW has confirmed that the start of production of the new M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive will take place in the month of July and immediately afterwards your commercialization, according to the press release published by the German company.

This new version of the 4 Series Convertible meets the typical sportiness of the vehicles of M Motorsport with the efficient and dynamic all-wheel drive system M xDrive. The canvas roof (up to 40 percent lighter than the previous version) of this convertible you can open and close in about 18 seconds, both maneuvers that can be performed even with the vehicle in motion (as long as they do not exceed 50 km / h).

In the Exterior design Many elements of this sports convertible stand out, such as the car-specific front grille with the M stamp, large ventilation openings for the engine and brakes, well-defined wheel arches, M badges on the wings, a aerodynamic air diffuser under the rear bumper, two pairs of tailpipes and alloy wheels in various designs.

BMW M4 Competition Cabrio 2021

To propel himself, the M4 Competition Cabrio M xDrive 2021 resort to a 3.0 inline six-cylinder petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology with 510 hp at 6,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 650 Nm between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. This arsenal of power is managed through the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic technology. To all these numbers must be added the electrically controlled exhaust system, which ensures that the sound emanating from the exits is pure melody to the ears of fans of the most temperamental and sporty vehicles.

With this mechanical basis, the German firm announces a acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds. Regarding consumption and emissions data, an average expenditure of 10.2 l / 100 km and a CO2 level of 231-233 g / km are declared.

The M xDrive all-wheel drive system and active differential are two of the most important technologies in the version of this sports convertible, since according to BMW, both systems improve traction, directional stability and dynamism. With respect to M xDrive system, the driver can choose between three modes of actuation: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD for pure rear-wheel drive with the driving stability control system deactivated.

BMW M4 Competition Cabrio 2021

The adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers also plays a key role in the dynamic capabilities of this vehicle, as well as its direction M Servotronic with variable direction. On the other hand, he could not miss his appointment before a vehicle of this performance level a special braking system with M Compound brakes, or if optionally preferred, M Carbon ceramic brakes.

Finally, for those drivers who want to give their convertible even more personal and special values, the optional pack M Race Track, with which the weight of the car is reduced by 25 kg thanks to the incorporation of M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Carbon bucket seats and custom M light alloy wheels.