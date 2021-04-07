Bmw m3 conversion for bmw 5 series

Since BMW’s intentions began to be seen with the new face of the 4 Series and later with the M3 and M4, the comments have not stopped: the public criticizing and the brand defending. And as if the discussion wasn’t ‘on’ enough, a seller in China now wants to pass this discussion on to the BMW 5 Series E60 offering for sale a front to resemble the new sports.

BMW 5 Series front M3 G80

Also a victim of various comments about its design when it was launched, and even more when we remember that it was a replacement for the timeless Series 5 E39, The Series 5 E60 is not one of the best examples of the German firm’s design, and certainly this ‘new face’ doesn’t do him favors.

The M3 front conversion kit for the Series 5 is advertised for 2,500 Yuan (about 1.4 million pesos) on the Taobao sales page, It is made of ABS plastic, it comes unpainted and, at least in the eyes of the writer, of course it does not look good at all. At least the base price isn’t that outrageous.

BMW 5 Series front M3 G80

As if that were not enough, or perhaps thinking (or knowing) that “between likes there are no dislikes”, the same seller offers in the same notice a front that mimics that of the new BMW M2 Competition for a price of 1,800 Yuan (one million pesos, approximately, at the change of the day). This one does not look very good either, and as you can see in the images the ‘joint’ with the hood line is … curious.

With everything and that the current 2 Series is one of the few BMWs that still maintain an attractive design, these types of conversions are certainly not the most flattering and less when one of the most controversial models is combined with another that, as we mentioned above Nor did he escape criticism at the time. They would say: leave it like this.

BMW 5 Series front M2 Competition