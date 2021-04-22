BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive 2021: data and photos

BMW presents its M3 and M4 Competition xDrive, the sportiest option of all-wheel drive sedans. We tell you all their data.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 21, 2021 (09:30 CET)

This is the new BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive, the all-wheel drive options of the sports saloon

We knew the BMW M3 and M4 Competition. We have already given you all the data for some time and at the end of last March we published our first contact with the most radical versions of the BMW 3 Series Y Series 4. Now, the German firm has announced the new options with four-wheel drive. So are the BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive.

Now, those looking for a BMW M3 and M4 Competition with the extra peace of mind (and dynamic input) of four-wheel drive have the xDrive version available, which will arrive at Spanish dealerships next July 2021. So lovers of the German saloon will have four options to choose and combine (saloon, coupe, propulsion and xDrive) which, in addition, will add the Cabrio body in a few months.

The BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive are the first to add an all-wheel drive option in M3 history.

BMW M3 and M4 xDrive, what changes

Obviously, the most striking change in this BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive is in its all-wheel drive, because the same block of six cylinders in line, 3.0 liters and 510 CV of the propulsion versions is maintained. Power is managed by the M eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.

To manage the power between its four wheels for the first time in a BMW M3 or M4, the sports saloon combines the M xDrive all-wheel drive system with the M Active differential, with specific adjustments for this model, such as a redesign of the oil supply for its multi-plate clutch. In addition, the transfer case has a custom control unit to monitor wheel slip and thus intervene without involving stability control. Added to all this is a redesigned double-joint front axle with a torque ratio adjusted to this model.

All-wheel drive improves in 0.4 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h, reaching it in 3.5 seconds

Staying true to tradition as much as possible, the BMW M3 and M4 xDrive will always drive the rear wheels and the front axle will only intervene when necessary to keep the driver safe. The result is a saloon that reaches 100 km / h from standstill in 3.5 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the propulsion versions.

To send all this power to the asphalt, the all-wheel-drive sports saloon uses 275/35 R19 front and 285/30 R20 rear tires with forged wheels featuring a twin-spoke design with a Jet Black finish. Its tires will be in charge of offering maximum dynamism through its driving modes. 4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD (propulsion only) and the two individually customizable options M1 and M2.

Regarding its commercialization. As we said, customers of the new BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive will have to wait until July 2021. As for its price, we still do not have details of its output figure. In the case of the BMW M3 and M4 Competition, it started at 111,200 euros (2,000 euros more if we talk about the M4 Competition) and could be increased by 26,950 euros if the Race Track pack was added.