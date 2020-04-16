The engine develops a power of between 280 and 365 horsepower

BMW offers extras for those who want to run endurance races

The new BMW M2 CS Racing is the new client racing of the German brand, and it equips a 3.0-liter engine that can develop between 280 and 365 horsepower.

The BMW M2 CS makes the jump to the circuits, and it does so with a customer racing car that the German brand has baptized as BMW M2 CS Racing.

BMW has developed this competition vehicle with intense test days on the racing circuits. Miramas, Portimao and Nürburgring.

BMW M2 CS RACING: EXTERIOR

He BMW M2 CS Racing It presents a series of peculiarities in its bodywork that are determined by its condition as a racing car. Thus, it includes a safety arch aligned with the regulations of the FIA, a carbon fiber roof, Makrolon rear windows with fuel filler neck, front splitter, adjustable rear spoiler, Air Jack system, bonnet and tailgate with safety snap closures, simplified and lightweight competition wiring, drag rings both front and rear and external charging point for the battery.

Optionally you can add additional headlights designed for those who use the car in endurance races.

BMW M2 CS RACING: INTERIOR

Inside of BMW M2 CS Racing there is an adjustable Sabelt Taurus XL racing seat, six-point harnesses, an AIM MXG 1.2 Racing Dash display, a center console with illuminated switch panel, an adjustable and extended steering column with a removable racing wheel and an extra large rearview mirror . The pilot has air conditioning.

In addition to this, BMW offers options such as a Recaro P 1300 GT seat, passenger seat, a preparation to include the hydration system and the FIA-approved ballast box.

The fuel tank of the BMW M2 CS Racing It is an 84-liter FT3 that allows refueling from both sides of the vehicle. It also has a safe ventilation system. As an option you can equip a 120-liter tank designed for resistance.

BMW M2 CS RACING: MECHANICAL

The engine of the BMW M2 CS Racing It is a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder that develops between 280 and 365 horsepower based on the Balance of Performance rating. BMW works on a version of this same 450 horsepower engine. The maximum torque is 550 Newton meter, while the exhaust system is specific for competition. For its part, the electronics derives from that offered by the BMW M4 GT4.

The gearbox associated with the engine is a double clutch with seven speeds and managed by competition software. Also included is a Drexler limited slip mechanical differential with separate preload and cooling, plus specially reinforced drive axles and a modified racing wheel bearing on the rear axle.

Regarding the chassis, the BMW M2 CS Racing includes stabilizer bars adjustable in three positions front and rear, ZF Sachs adjustable shock absorbers front and rear, springs with three types of hardness available for the front and rear axles – the latter optional -, competition specific steering system, front axle with the possibility of regulate the inclination of the wheels and a spherical suspension on both the front and rear axles.

The wheels of the BMW M2 CS Racing are 18 inches and matt black. They house Michelin 27 / 65-18 S9L slick tires.

The brake system includes a 380-millimeter front disc and a six-piston caliper. At the rear, the caliper is the same as that of the standard four-piston car, while the disc is the same size as the front. The cooling of the brakes is carried out thanks to a double air flow.

The assistance systems presented by the BMW M2 CS Racing they are DCS and ABS.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/16/2020 BMW reveals the first data and images of the M2 CS Racing.

