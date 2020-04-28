BMW’s relationship with the motorcycle world championship began in 1999

The current Safety Car is the BMW M8 Competition

BMW has been the MotoGP Safety Car since 1999 with its M sports division as the standard, from which time several models have performed this function. We review them all.

Although it does not have the prominence that it has in Formula 1, the MotoGP Safety Car It is also important. Since 1999 it is a matter of BMW M, the sports division of the German manufacturer, which has launched several of its most capable models to perform its functions. Which? The following:

BMW Z3 M Coupe

The first of the BMW Ms to double as the MotoGP Safety Car was the Z3 M Coupe, whose 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine initially developed 321 horsepower, a figure that increased by four later.

BMW Z8

Between 2001 and 2003 there were three different protagonists. The main one was BMW Z8, with an atmospheric V8 engine of 4.9 liters and 400 horsepower. Two other equally desired models appeared alongside him, the BMW M3 Coupé E46 and the BMW M5 E39.

BMW M6 Coupe E63, BMW M5 E60, BMW M3 E46 Safety Car and BMW M3 CSL E46 Safety Car

The period between 2004 and 2006 was even more prolific, since there were four leading models. On the one hand, the BMW M6 Coupé E63 and BMW M5 E60 served as MotoGP Safety Car, vehicles to which the M3 and M3 CSL E46 Safety Car were added. The first two equipped a 5.0-liter V10 and 507 horsepower. , while the M3 had a six cylinder 343 and 360 horse respectively. The CSL, in addition, saved 180 kilos of weight with respect to the series model.

BMW Z4 M Coupe E85, BMW M5 E60 and BMW M6 Coupe E63

In 2007 the M5 and M6 Coupé were maintained, models to which the BMW Z4 M Coupe E85 was added, which had the same block as the M3 of previous years, that is, a 3.2-liter six-cylinder in line with 343 horse power.

BMW M3 Coupe E92, BMW X6 M E71, BMW X5 M E70 and BMW M6 Coupe E63

Between 2008 and 2010 there were news. The boom in SUVs led BMW to incorporate the MotoGP Safety Car fleet into X6 M E71 and X5 M E70 to carry out security work on the track. The M3 Coupé E92, meanwhile, was an atmospheric 4.0-liter V8 with 420 horsepower.

BMW 1 Series M Coupe E82

In 2011 there was a change of a third, since BMW opted to do the work of MotoGP Safety Car for one of its smallest M, the 1-Series M Coupe. Agile like few others, this sports car was powered by a six-cylinder, twin-turbo engine that produced 340 horsepower.

BMW M6 Coupe F13

The BMW 1 Series M Coupe It was maintained in the 2012 season for certain tasks, but that year the protagonism was for the BMW M6 Coupé F13, whose 4.4-liter V8 engine was capable of delivering 560 horsepower and a maximum torque of 680 Newton meters.

BMW M6 Gran Coupe F06

The BMW M6 Gran Coupe It was the leader of the fleet of safety cars that BMW M set up for the 2013 MotoGP World Championship. The heart of this elegant sports saloon was a V8 block with M TwinPower Turbo technology capable of generating 560 horsepower.

BMW M4 Coupe F32

The BMW M4 Coupe F32 He was chosen by the German manufacturer to serve as Safety Car in the MotoGP World Championship during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Its 431 horsepower six-cylinder engine was one of its main credentials, but also a water injection system that It was tested on all circuits and it served for the development of the M4 GTS.

BMW M2 F87

The M4 received a smaller substitute but no less character. It was about BMW M2 F97, whose engine initially developed 370 horsepower. The unit that served as Safety Car also had certain peculiarities such as a new rear spoiler, an exhaust with flap system or 20-inch wheels finished off the aesthetics.

BMW M5 F90

The year 2018 marked the return of the BMW M5 to the MotoGP world championship, this time the F90, that is, the current one. It therefore already had the 4.4-liter V8 M TwinPower Turbo engine with 625 horsepower. It was therefore the Competition version, which replaced the conventional one with 600 horses, which also played a leading role.

BMW M8 F93

In 2019, what is now the last BMW dedicated to being a Safety Car in MotoGP, the M8, debuted. It shares an engine with the previous one, so it develops a power of 625 horsepower that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.2 seconds.

