BMW M sales have grown 200% in five years

There will be no front-wheel drive M in the future

Markus Flasch, head of BMW’s M division, has assured that the German manufacturer will not impose a power cap for future models that may hit the market.

The versions Competition of some of the BMW M current, like the M8 that we have tested at SoyMotor, develop a power of 625 horses drawn from his 4.4-liter V8 with technology TwinPower Turbo. Is this the roof of the German manufacturer or will they offer something more capable even in the future? According to Markus Flasch, head of the sports division of the Teutonic manufacturer, the answer is clear: BMW is not going to set limits when it comes to power.

Flasch considers that the constant increase in power of the sports of BMW it is a consequence of evolution, something that also affects the stability and safety of vehicles. “If someone looks back ten or 15 years and then they say that there is going to be a car with 625 horses, they would surely be scared. However, today you can imagine a M5 with his 625 horses driven by my mother in the middle of winter … and she is still fine! It is more a question of how you integrate that power in a package that makes it accessible to everyone. That is what M is brilliant at. We will have no power limit, “said Flasch in statements collected by WhichCar.

Furthermore, Flasch believes that the success of BMW M it goes beyond the cold numbers. “M has never been a competitive brand for BMW. M is an exaggeration of everything the brand stands for in terms of driving pleasure. M supplements BMW, and will continue to do so.” However, the manager recalls that, currently, BMW M sales are the best ever, with growth of 200% over the past five years.

The future success of BMW M it goes through electrification, a technology that will also increase the power of current models. However, it is a path that the Germans will walk calmly and always based on a premise. A BMW M it must always be superior in every way to its predecessor. “An electrified car, whether hybrid or electric, has to be better than its predecessor in every way. I know there are physical limits, but within them we are going to make it happen.”

What Flasch is clear about is that BMW M will maintain the scheme of propulsion or all-wheel drive of its vehicles, which rules out that any of them may incorporate in the future a system of front-wheel drive, something that proliferates lately among several of the models of the German firm such as the BMW 1 Series.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.