Bmw m launches in colombia

The BMW representative in Colombia inaugurated an exclusive corner in its Bogotá showcase, dedicated to the brand’s high-performance models and recognized as M Competition. There they parked the compact M3 and M4, the SUV X5 M and X6 M and the impressive M8 Gran Coupé, all equipped with high-performance engines and unique technologies from the Motorsport division of the German label.

Fact

Two different settings for brake pedal reaction include the M8 Gran Coupé Competition, a key safety plus, especially for the track, where it reaches 100 kph in 3.2 seconds.

Figure

The M3 measures 4,794 millimeters long and 2,068 wide, while the M4 Coupé reaches the same length, but is 13 millimeters wider.

BMW M8 Gran Coupé Competition

This four-door coupe was the king of the show during the opening ceremony of Autogermana’s ‘Espacio M’, thanks to the stamp and the accompanying figures. Its 4,395 cm3 displacement V8 biturbo engine develops 625 horsepower, with a torque of 750 Nm at a mere 1,800 rpm along with an eight-speed Drivelogic transmission that sends power to all four wheels through the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. . It is not just any vehicle, as it was tested not only on the BMW Group test track located in Miramas (France), but also on highly demanding circuits, such as the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring (Germany) and on the Swedish winter track Arjeplog. It costs 750 million pesos.

BMW M8 Competition 2021

BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition

They are the most powerful X5 and X6 of the Motorsport division, where the X5 M and X5 M50i also roll, and the X6 M and X6 M50i, with great behavior, but lower in the figures of the Competition variant, which is characterized by carrying bolted the same M8 engine, 4,395 cm3 with two TwinScroll turbochargers of 625 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm at 1,850-5,860 rpm, with which they reach 100 kph in 3.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 290 kph, thanks also to the M XDrive drive system and the Drivelogic eight-speed transmission. They cost 640 million (X5 M Competition) and 650 million pesos (X6 M Competition).

BMW X6M Competition 2021

BMW M3 and M4 Coupé Competition

The top models of the 3 M Series and 4 M Coupé ranges were armed with an inline six-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo engine that achieves 510 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque at 2,750-5,500 rpm, coupled with a Eight-speed M Steptronic Drivelogic transmission and rear drive system. They are distinguished by the carbon fiber roof and mirrors and the contrasting black running boards and wings, in addition to the wheels, which are 19 inches in front and 21 inches in rear. Both models reach 100 km / h in just 3.9 seconds and take 12.5 seconds to reach 200 km / h. They cost 400 million and 410 million pesos, respectively.

BMW M4 Competition 2021

Touring Series 3 are back

BMW surprised with this station wagon, which will be offered in our market as 330i, with M moldings characterized by 19-inch sports wheels, black roof bars and ‘M’ leather steering wheel, among other accessories. It is powered by a 1,998 cm3 displacement four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that develops 258 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque alongside an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. The great attraction is its trunk of 500 liters of capacity, or 1,510 with the rear backs folded, which can be accessed by opening the rear hatch or just the panoramic. It costs 183 million pesos.

BMW 330i Touring