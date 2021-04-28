BMW M celebrates its 50th anniversary with a 1,341 hp electric M2

In 2022, BMW’s sports division will be no less than 50 years old. An anniversary of this draft should be celebrated, and according to the latest rumors – picked up by the British magazine CAR and Autocar – they will do so by presenting a revolutionary vehicle. A vehicle based on the BMW M2 CS, codenamed “Project Katharina”. In fact, its trade name will be BMW iM2, and it will be an electric car. But rest assured … the first electric car from BMW Motorsport will be one of the most special of all time.

To begin with, it will be a 1 megawatt electric car, that is, 1,341 CV. Yes, you read that right. BMW would have developed a new high-voltage battery technology capable of withstanding power outputs of that caliber. This battery would be connected to four electric motors – one per wheel – which would allow a completely on-demand power delivery. The car could go from two to four wheel drive in a matter of milliseconds, and could have the option of a fully adjustable powertrain.

It would be based on the next generation of the BMW M2, still based on a propulsion platform.

The options offered by this torque-vectoring system are enormous, in short. According to CAR magazine, the car is already in development but the project has not been officially approved by the BMW board. In any case, it will be one of those cars that will mark a before and after for the brand, and it will be an electric car created by and for petrolheads. On paper, a 0 to 100 km / h of between 2.0 and 2.5 seconds is rumored, enabled by a torrent of torque unmatched in the brand. Oh, and the car would have already signed its time at the Nordschleife.

According to the latest rumors, it would have given a lap of the German track in less than seven minutes, a fact that puts it at the level of the best internal combustion supercars and makes it the fastest BMW on the German track. There are still many unknowns about this project, one of the most pressing being the weight of the vehicle. Will BMW have managed to make this iM2 have a contained weight? Or will it go above two tons? What about its autonomy, its cooling systems or its performance on a trackday?

The BMW iM2 will be priced according to its performance and exclusivity.

For the moment, they will remain unanswered. As we were saying, the “Katharina Project” is being developed with a low profile and nothing is official at the moment. But a British supplier has dared to reveal that it will be a very limited production car, loaded with top-notch components and with a strong focus on dynamic performance. If the future is 100% electric, it’s great news that BMW is taking it very seriously. The BMW iM2 won’t be unveiled until at least next year, at best.

Photos of the current BMW M2 CS