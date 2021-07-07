BMW leads US luxury market with better access to chips

(Bloomberg) – BMW AG’s sales in the United States surpassed those of its rivals in the second quarter. The luxury automaker managed to better supply dealerships despite a global semiconductor shortage.

The German luxury brand sold 96,561 vehicles from April to June, almost double its deliveries a year ago and 35% more than in the first quarter of 2021. It sold 14,171 more units than its competitor Mercedes-Benz in the second quarter and led in US luxury sales for the year to date, beating Daimler AG’s luxury brand by 7,348 vehicles.

BMW capitalized on stifled demand from the pandemic as a global shortage of semiconductor chips continues to choke car production and limit supply.

The company better manages its semiconductors, which are needed to power everything from radios to braking systems, and that helps it keep pace with dealer orders better than some of its luxury rivals, said Marc Cohen, vice president. for Priority 1 Automotive Group in Towson, Maryland. His company owns several BMW stores, as well as Jaguar Land Rover, Audi, Porsche, Mini, Cadillac and Acura dealerships.

“Although production is limited or less, it doesn’t stop like some of these other brands,” Cohen said. Since inventory is limited, customers who now receive their cars ordered them two months ago, he said.

While BMW’s production surge in the second quarter suggests an influx of chips, it did not disclose details of its supply chain management strategy. Bernhard Kuhnt, CEO of BMW’s North American business, acknowledged the “strength” of its production network in a statement. BMW plants in South Carolina and San Luis Potosí, Mexico, are currently unaffected by chip shortages, according to data from researcher AutoForecast Solutions.

Modest earnings

Mercedes’ sales growth was more modest, up 39% from a year ago and 5.3% from the first quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s luxury brand Lexus, which outsold BMW in the first quarter of 2021, delivered 83,460 cars in the second quarter. Sales grew 12% compared to the first quarter and 48% from 2020 to date.

Audi, Volkswagen AG’s premium brand, sold 66,995 vehicles in the second quarter, almost double its deliveries from the previous year.

Audi’s inventory levels have “gotten a bit worse” but aren’t as dire as Jaguar Land Rover and Cadillac, Cohen said. BMW’s shipments have also tightened a bit more, he said.

