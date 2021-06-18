Bmw launched five sports m competition in colombia

Five new members of the M family were incorporated into the portfolio that the brand offers in Colombia and they arrive like the editions most exclusive and powerful of the sports line under the name Competition which means maximum power and safety for the slopes and the roads.

Images of the new BMW M Competition in Colombia

BMW M3 Competition and BMW M4 Competition

.

The first has a body sedan and the second is a coupe very striking in its exterior and interior. Both sport very sporty lines and functional aerodynamic elements and the brand’s new and characteristic oversized grille.

In mechanical matters, both have a six-cylinder in-line engine and 3.0-liter with M TwinPower Turbo technology, what delivers 510 HP and 650 Nm of torque, and which is mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox. Also, both are rear axle driven.

Images of the new BMW M Competition in Colombia

With this configuration they require only 3.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph and from 0 to 200 kph in 12.5 seconds.

Their prices and versions they are organized like this:

M3 Competition: 399,900,000 pesos

M3 Competition Pro: 449,900,000 pesos

M4 Coupé Competition: 409,900,000 pesos

M4 Coupé Competition Pro: 459,900,000 pesos

Read more about these two new M Competition sports cars

New BMW M8 Competition

.

At the top of the range, both for luxury and power is the new BMW M8 Competition that will be available in Coupe and convertible bodies.

This vehicle is equipped with the most powerful engine developed by the brand’s sports variant. It is a 4.4-liter V8 with M TwinPower Turbo technology that delivers 625HP in Competition models and 600 HP in the new BMW M8 Coupé and the new BMW M8 Convertible, which also debut at the same time in Colombia.

Images of the new BMW M Competition in Colombia

This V8 is joined by an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and all have an M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The chassis also received a specific tuning for performance and track use and has an advanced brake system that allows two different settings to operate the brake pedal.

Price

The BMW M8 Gran Coupé Competition is priced at 749,900,000 pesos

Images of the new BMW M Competition in Colombia

BMW X5M and BMW X6M, both Competition

.

In this multiple launch of German cars there was also room for the pickups of the M Competition line in the form of the X5M and the X6M that reached their third generation.

Both feature the same 4.4 V8 engine that develops up to 625 hp, special M chassis settings and design elements from the sports division. These sporty SUVs can accelerate from 0-100 in just 3.9 seconds. Of course, they have permanent all-wheel drive.

The prices of the new trucks of the BMW M division for Colombia are as follows.

X5 M Competition: 639,900,000 pesos

X6 M Competition: 649,900,000 pesos

Images of the new BMW M Competition in Colombia