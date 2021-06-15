Bmw ix i4 gran coupe regional launch

The road to the definitive electrification of its models seems to be clear for BMW, or at least is what anticipates the appearance of the SUV iX and the Gran Coupé i4, which enter with technical arguments, but above all design, to a portfolio where the compact i3 rolls only as a dropper in the markets on this side of the world.

With these two new proposals, BMW aims to definitively turn the gaze of its followers towards one hundred percent electric technology, which is why it has opted, in principle, for a family car, a stylish four-door model and a sports car in the same trimMore mundane than the defunct i8, but still feisty, thanks to the four-door coupe-like bodywork and, of course, its outstanding performance.

BMW i4 M50, the brand’s new electric sports car

Of course, they will not have it easy in markets like ours, where these technologies are reserved for a few due to their high costs, and because require the implementation of an adequate local and national infrastructure so that shooting at the tip of the battery is an attractive option. They are credited that they will be the only premium in the electrical niche, where ‘green’ customers will reach who are looking for clean cars, but not for that reason lacking in technology, luxury finishes and design.

The iX SUV (or SAV, as sport-cut trucks are now called) It will be launched on world markets in November of this year with two variants christened xDrive40, with 346 horsepower and a battery consumption of between 4.44 and 5.15 kWh, and xDrive50, with 523 horsepower and an expense between 4.35 and 5.05 kWh, both equipped with all-wheel drive .

The brand also announced a third proposal for next year which it will call M60, whose behavior will be markedly sporty, as it will be around 600 horsepower with a consumption cycle of 4.63 kWh.

The i4 model will also be marketed from this year with two proposals called eDrive 40 and M50, the first of which is equipped with an electric motor located on the rear axle to drive it from there at a speed of 340 horsepower, and the second, armed with a plant on each axle that provides all-wheel drive and 544 units of joint power.

The center of gravity of this Gran Coupé is 53 millimeters lower than that of the 3 Series, and its body, more rigid to torsion, provides a drag coefficient of 0.24 Cx, thanks also to the barely 110 millimeter thick battery located across the length and width of the vehicle floor.

BMW iX the brand’s first electric pickup

Price

The SAV xDrive40 will cost $ 94,150 and the xDrive50 version will cost $ 119,340.

Data

* The BMW xDrive50 achieves an acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in 4.6 seconds, while the xDrive40 reaches the same mark in 6.1 seconds, with torques of 765 Nm and 630 Nm, respectively.

* The electrical installation of the i4 eDrive40 achieves a torque of 430 Nm that allows it to reach 100 kph in 5.7 seconds, while the M50 arrives in 3.9 seconds with a torque of 795 Nm.

Figure

$ 55,400 will be the base price for the eDrive40 and $ 66,895 for the M50 model.

Efficient recharge

According to BMW, the range of the i4 eDrive40 can be increased to 164 kilometers, and up to 140 kilometers that of the i4 M50 in a fast charging station, connecting them for 10 minutes and starting from a battery capacity level of 10 percent. For their part, the iX xDrive40 and xDrive50 models achieve up to 95 and 150 kilometers of additional autonomy, respectively, if they are recharged for 10 minutes in the same type of stations and with the same starting point.

