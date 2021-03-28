Bmw idrive 8 new generation smarter

Although the first look at the new BMW iDrive we had it with the images of the interior of the BMW iX presented a few months ago, only so far the brand has revealed all the information of the eighth generation of the operating system that will be incorporated throughout its vehicle portfolio.

The basis of this system will be two screens in the same frame, a 12.3-inch for the instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch for the infotainment system. The set is slightly curved and focused on the driver because precisely one of the ideas of this new system is to prioritize the interaction between the driver and the machine.

BMW iDrive 8

In fact, the interaction begins before the driver gets into the car: when through the key or the Smartphone it is detected about three meters from the car, the system turns on the interior and exterior lights with a specific pattern, a light is turned on on the door and trunk handles, and when the person gets into the car the system activates the Great Entrance Moments feature, a “choreographed routine” that invites the person to be in the car.

Regarding the screens, BMW says that it has cleaned the image so that everything is clearer by showing only the necessary information and both are configurable and include three default layouts: Drive, Focus, and Gallery, which vary the information displayed and the way they do it.

Following the trend, BMW has eliminated the largest number of buttons and integrated everything into the center screen to achieve a minimalist design that is combined with the different materials of the interiors. The Personal Assistant has also taken a step forward and although it is still activated by voice, It is no longer just done by saying “Hey, BMW”, but you can customize the command. Surely there will be BMWs called KITT or Jarvis, for example; the limit is creativity.

BMW iDrive 8

The BMW iDrive 8 will also have the ability to learn from constantly recurring situations in order to speed up its response and even to predict commands to be activated. It will also allow you to receive updates remotely (over the air), which thanks to the 5G connection can be done quickly, and will be compatible with third-party applications.

How will the BMW iDrive work in the real world? We will have to wait for the first BMW iX and BMW i4 to hit the market as will be the first models to integrate this new system operational.

BMW iDrive 8