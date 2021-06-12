BMW ICE Concept, when the concept “SUV” and “coupe” were still a rare sight

The BMW ICE Concept made its debut during the first half of the 21st century, when the idea of an SUV with coupe features it was not even among the options of any citizen. However, the German firm already began to test this idea years ago, especially when seeing that the X5, its first SUV, was a success after its launch in 1999. It was, by all accounts, the precursor of the X6 and X4 that we have today.

It was developed in 2004 and combines the powertrain of an X5 with the interior of a Z4, plus some small rear seats, becoming a kind of 2 + 2 coupe model. In this case, the name “ICE” does not represent what you think. . Because even though this car was powered by an internal combustion engine, the acronym stands for “Integrated Concept Engineering”. According to the brand, this was the basis of another model, the X Coupe Concept (2001), a two-door SUV that was actually just a showroom.

Unlike the latter, the ICE Concept never came to light. And do you remember the BMW designs at that time? Despite the controversial design language of Chris bangle, which led to models with as many enemies as defenders, there were some even wilder things behind the scenes that, today, even seem beautiful in perspective. And the ICE Concept is a crossover in the truest sense of the word, combining a coupe body and the chassis and ride height of an off-road vehicle.

The front end certainly looks quite polarizing with its oval kidneys and twin circle lights set on a shapeless bumper. But the subject matter becomes more interesting as you move backwards. Interestingly, most of the ICE Concept’s design was trained at the BMW Design Center in California. The Bavarian company wanted to get different opinions from the designers who knew the most about the Malibu lifestyle, and the result was what you see on screen, peculiar.

The most ingenious feature of the prototype is its rear, which can be accommodated in a variety of ways to accommodate cargo, such as mountain bikes, or simply to provide a cabin more connected to the outdoors. The BMW ICE Concept also features headlights in the side mirrorsSomething that many “active lifestyle” concepts mess with but few production models (like the Toyota FJ Cruiser) end up bringing to market.

There is no explanation in the video above these lines why BMW decided not to bring this strange hybrid to market. But, in 2007, the company released the X6, so we assume it lost to a more conventional five-door sports crossover you didn’t need an origami trunk door to accommodate a couple of bikes. Time, in the end, ended up proving him right, and practically all manufacturers offer an SUV with smooth and organic lines in their ranges.

Source: BMW

