The successor to the BMW i8 is on the way, and it will be a plug-in hybrid vehicle derived from the Vision M Next Concept with approximately 600 horsepower and M1-inspired aesthetics.

The BMW i8 has been discontinued without a replacement clear on the horizon. But he will have it, and the first details can already be anticipated. For example, that it will derive from the Vision M Next Concept presented last year and that its image will be inspired by that of one of the most remembered models in the brand’s history, the BMW M1.

The engine with which the Vision M Next Concept will be the basis of the future substitute for BMW i8. In this way, the sports car will be powered through a plug-in hybrid assembly made up of a four-cylinder gasoline engine that will act on the front axle and two other electric ones. One of them will also be arranged in the front area, while the other will be in charge of driving the rear exclusively. Its power will be around 600 horses, a figure much higher than the 374 with which the i8 has been dismissed.

BMW It will take a very important step in terms of battery life. Its capacity is still unknown, but various international publications suggest that it will be able to cover almost 100 kilometers in a fully electric mode. In this sense, the BMW i8 can complete without emitting CO2 a maximum of 55 kilometers.

This new is expected Plug-in hybrid BMW Use an updated version of the i8’s carbon fiber chassis, which will help minimize the weight of the package for a benefit to both dynamic performance and efficiency. However, this will be one of the reasons for the high price of the model. It will be slightly more expensive than the i8, so it can be expected to break the 150,000 euro barrier.

When will the successor of the BMW i8? In principle, the plans of the German brand have the year 2023 marked in red on the calendar.

